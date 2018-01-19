Button breaks down what makes Vegas such a tough opponent

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Forward Bo Horvat is expected to be on the ice Friday after the Canucks announced that he has been medically cleared to practice and travel with the team.

Horvat fractured his ankle on Dec. 5 in their 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 28 games this season, he has 10 goals and 10 assists.

Montreal Canadiens

According to The Athletic's Arpon Basu, goaltender Antti Niemi is being worked out by goaltending coach Stephane Waite at Canadiens' morning skate at appears to be the starting goaltender tonight against the Washington Capitals.

Antti Niemi is being worked out by Stephane Waite at Habs skate. Looks like he's starting tonight. Caps are likely going with Philipp Grubauer tonight as well. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) January 19, 2018

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson and forward Jack Roslovic from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Hutchinson has a .942 save percentage so far this season for the Manitoba Moose, sitting third in the AHL with 14 wins. Roslovic does not have a point in four NHL games this year.

Practice Lines - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Connor-Wheeler-Laine

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Tanev-Copp-Armia

Dano-Hendricks-Roslovic

Lowry in non contact. No Matthias

Defencemen

Morrissey-Trouba

Kulikov-Myers

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Chiarot extra defenceman

Goaltenders

Hellebuyck

Hutchinson

New Jersey Devils

According to Devils beat reporter Amanda Stein, starting goaltender Corey Schneider is out sick and forward Taylor Hall is taking a maintenance day.

#NJDevils: Schneider is out sick, and Hall is taking a maintenance day. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 19, 2018

Florida Panthers

Goaltender James Reimer will start Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bob Boughner said Thursday.

In 28 starts so far this season, Reimer has a save percentage of .910 and a GAA of 3.05.

That means rookie Harri Sateri may get the start the following day against the Nashville Predators.

New York Islanders

Though he was able to skate with the team on Thursday, the club has placed forward Casey Cizikas (UBI) on injured reserve retroactive to January 13 and recalled Ross Johnston from the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL in a corresponding move.

Cizikas, 26, incurred the injury during the team's 7-2 win over the New York Rangers last Saturday. In 40 games this season, Cizikas has five goals and six assists.

Johnston has appeared in 37 contests for the Sound Tigers this season, scoring three times and adding eight assists.

Game Notes

Golden Knights (63 points) at Panthers (42 points) - 7:30PM

VGS 1-0-0 vs FLA in 17-18, winning at home

FLA (18-19-6):

1-3-1 last 5GP, 19GA, PK 8/12

Huberdeau (7G, 5A) last 9GP

VGS (30-11-3):

3-1-1 last 5GP, 10GA, PK 11/12

Marchessault (1G, 4A) last 5GP

Canadiens (42 points) at Capitals (60 points) - 7:30PM on TSN2 (regional)

WSH 1-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, winning at home. WSH 3 straight wins vs MTL

WSH (28-14-4):

10-1-0 last 11GP at home, 24GA, PK 23/26 (lost last)

Ovechkin (6G, 11A) last 11GP at home

MTL (18-21-6):

2-6-2 last 10GP, outscored 31-18, PP 6/27

Galchenyuk (2G, 3A) last 5GP

Kings (53 points) at Ducks (51 points) - 10PM

LAK 2-1-0 vs ANA in 17-18, both wins past regulation. 1-0-0 in ANA (OTW)

ANA (21-16-9):

2-2-1 last 5GP, 13GF, PP 2/11

Getzlaf (1G, 2A) last 5GP

LAK (24-16-5):

3-4-1 last 8GP on road, 22GF, PP 5/21

Kopitar (1G, 5A) last 6GP