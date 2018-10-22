Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Carolina Hurricanes

The team activated goaltender Scott Darling from injured reserve on Monday and assigned him to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers for a conditioning stint.

The 29-year-old has been out since suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason on Sept. 30 against the Nashville Predators. He struggled in his first year with the Hurricanes last season, posting a 13-21-7 record with a .888 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average.

The Hurricanes (4-3-1) claimed goaltender Curtis McElhinney off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs shortly after Darling's injury. McElhinney has a 3-1 record with a .892 save percentage and a 2.76 goals-against average. Petr Mrazek, signed in the off-season to compete with Darling, has a 1-2-1 record with a .874 save percentage and a 3.06 GAA.

Darling carries a $4.15 million cap through the 2020-21 season.

Ottawa Senators

Good news for the Senators on the injury front Monday as defenceman Cody Ceci and forwards Alex Formenton and Max McCormick took part in practice wearing regular jerseys.

Ceci has been out since Oct. 10 due to an upper-body injury, while Formenton has been sidelined by a concussion.

Cody Ceci & Alex Formenton are on the ice for the start of Sens practice and wearing regular jerseys.



We’ll get an update around 12 noon from Guy Boucher on their availability for tomorrow’s game. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) October 22, 2018

Detroit Red Wings

Fresh off picking up the first win of the season for the team, Jimmy Howard will start again for the Red Wings on Monday against the Hurricanes.

Howard is 1-3-2 this season with a .898 save percentage and a 3.43 GAA.