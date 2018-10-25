Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have recalled goaltender Scott Darling from the AHL.

The team activated Darling from the injured reserve on Monday and assigned him to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers for a conditioning stint.

The 29-year-old has been out since suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason on Sept. 30 against the Nashville Predators. He struggled in his first year with the Hurricanes last season, posting a 13-21-7 record with a .888 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average.

The Hurricanes (5-3-1) claimed goaltender Curtis McElhinney off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs shortly after Darling's injury. McElhinney has a 3-1 record with a .892 save percentage and a 2.76 goals-against average. Petr Mrazek, signed in the off-season to compete with Darling, has a 2-2-1 record with a .888 save percentage and a 2.64 GAA.

Darling carries a $4.15 million cap through the 2020-21 season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled defenceman Christian Wolanin from AHL Belleville this morning.

Ottawa drafted Wolanin in the fourth round (107th overall) in the 2015 NHL draft. He has three points in seven games with Belleville this season. Wolanin recorded three points in 10 games with the Sens last season.

The Sens have nine defencemen skating at the morning skate - TSN's Brent Wallace.

Sens' Thursday practice lines: