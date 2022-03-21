Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin is not on the ice for Toronto at their practice facility Monday. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie tweets that if it's a longer-term injury, he would be a candidate for LTIR and would potentially give general manager Kyle Dubas more flexibility ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

Sandin is believed to be dealing with a knee injury. "Certainly not day-to-day," McKenzie tweets.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston adds that Sandin is expected to be out weeks, not days.

Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell is still at least a week away from returning from the rib injury that has kept him out since March 8, according to McKenzie.

Will Mrazek be claimed on waivers? Doubtful but some suggesting not entirely out of the question. UFA G signing Harri Sateri, if he clears waivers, at least a week away from visa approval etc. Muzzin getting closer to return, Campbell a week or more away. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 21, 2022

Jack Campbell leaves the ice after about 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/sM0NYzn0hI — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 21, 2022

He left the ice after about 30 minutes of work, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

McKenzie adds that defenceman Jake Muzzin is "getting closer" to a return. He has been out since Feb. 21 as he continues to recover from a concussion.

Muzzin was wearing a red non-contact sweater at Monday's skate.

Jake Muzzin joining the team again today in a red non-contact jersey. pic.twitter.com/33NySr06Me — David Alter (@dalter) March 21, 2022

Forward Ondrej Kase is undergoing testing after being hit in the head Saturday night. McKenzie points out that if Kase is also out for a significant time, the Leafs could potentially open up more cap space.

Kase is undergoing testing after being hit in the head on Saturday night. Kase, of course, has significant concussion history. If both Kase and Sandin are out for significant time, roster spots and LTIR space potentially open up. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, if goaltender Harri Sateri clears waivers, he will need at least a week to sort out visa approval. He was signed on Sunday after the Leafs placed Petr Mrazek on waivers.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Brendan Gallagher will not play Monday night against the Boston Bruins, the team announced.

Brendan Gallagher ne jouera pas ce soir (maladie non-liée à la COVID-19).



Brendan Gallagher will not play tonight (non-COVID-19 related illness). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 21, 2022

Gallagher missed Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators with a lower-body injury. He has five goals and nine assists in 43 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, goaltender Carey Price practised with the team for the second straight morning skate.

Here were the Montreal lines Monday morning according to TSN's John Lu:

Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson

Drouin - R. Pitlick - Hoffman

Lehkonen - Dvorak - Armia

Pezzetta - Evans - Byron

Romanov - Kulak

Edmundson - Petry

Schueneman - Wideman

Allen

Montembeault

Minnesota Wild

Wild head coach Dean Evason told reporters that Cam Talbot will start Monday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights after the team's acquisition of Marc-Andre Fleury.

Talbot has been up and down this season but has won five straight games.

Cam Talbot will still start tonight’s game against Vegas. Evason says he’s a pro and will go about his business despite today’s acquisition of Marc-Andre Fleury. #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 21, 2022

He has a .907 save percentage and a 2.92 goals-against average in 38 games so far this season.