Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin is not on the ice for Toronto at their practice facility Monday. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie tweets that if it's a longer-term injury, he would be a candidate for LTIR and would potentially give general manager Kyle Dubas more flexibility ahead of Monday's trade deadline. 

Sandin is believed to be dealing with a knee injury. "Certainly not day-to-day," McKenzie tweets.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston adds that Sandin is expected to be out weeks, not days.

Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell is still at least a week away from returning from the rib injury that has kept him out since March 8, according to McKenzie.

He left the ice after about 30 minutes of work, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

McKenzie adds that defenceman Jake Muzzin is "getting closer" to a return. He has been out since Feb. 21 as he continues to recover from a concussion.

Muzzin was wearing a red non-contact sweater at Monday's skate.

Forward Ondrej Kase is undergoing testing after being hit in the head Saturday night. McKenzie points out that if Kase is also out for a significant time, the Leafs could potentially open up more cap space. 

Meanwhile, if goaltender Harri Sateri clears waivers, he will need at least a week to sort out visa approval. He was signed on Sunday after the Leafs placed Petr Mrazek on waivers.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Brendan Gallagher will not play Monday night against the Boston Bruins, the team announced. 

Gallagher missed Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators with a lower-body injury. He has five goals and nine assists in 43 games so far this season.  

Meanwhile, goaltender Carey Price practised with the team for the second straight morning skate.

Here were the Montreal lines Monday morning according to TSN's John Lu:

Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson
Drouin - R. Pitlick - Hoffman
Lehkonen - Dvorak - Armia
Pezzetta - Evans - Byron

Romanov - Kulak
Edmundson - Petry
Schueneman - Wideman

Allen
Montembeault

Minnesota Wild

Wild head coach Dean Evason told reporters that Cam Talbot will start Monday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights after the team's acquisition of Marc-Andre Fleury.

Talbot has been up and down this season but has won five straight games.

He has a .907 save percentage and a 2.92 goals-against average in 38 games so far this season. 