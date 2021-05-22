Habs Ice Chips: Kotkaniemi in for Evans, second line looks to be more of a threat

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirms that Jesperi Kotkaniemi will dress tonight in place of the injured Jake Evans.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Jesperi Kotkaniemi prendra la place de Jake Evans dans la formation, ce soir.



Dominique Ducharme confirms that Jesperi Kotkaniemi will dress tonight in place of Jake Evans.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 22, 2021

Evans left Thursday's Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after two periods and did not return to action, ruling him out just before the start of the third period.

Evans left briefly for the dressing room in the second, but was seen back on the bench later in the period. Montreal went on to take Game 1 2-1.

The 24-year-old scored three goals and added 10 assists over 47 games with the Habs this season, his second campaign with the team.

Toronto Maple Leafs

General Manager Kyle Dubas announced that John Tavares suffered a concussion and a knee injury similar to the sprained MCL that Zach Hyman went through.

Adding that the team captain will be out for at least two weeks.

"We have to be very careful, and keep in mind he has a young family and there's an onus on us to protect his future in that regard."

