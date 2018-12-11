5h ago
Ice Chips: Jets' Brossoit to start vs. Chicago
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Goaltender Laurent Brossoit will start tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Sun.
Brossoit has seen limited action so far this season serving as Winnipeg starter Connor Hellebucyk's primary backup.
In six starts and seven appearances, Brossoit has a 5-1-1 record with .935 save percentage and a 2.16 goals against average.
Arizona Coyotes
Goaltender Darcy Kuemper will get the start tonight against the Boston Bruins, per Dave Vest of NHL.com.
Kuemper has been on injured reserve with a lower-body injury since last playing on Nov. 21.
In eleven starts this season, Kuemper has a 4-5-2 record with a .914 save percentage and a 2.71 goals against average.
St. Louis Blues
Defenceman Joel Edmundson will miss tonight's game against the Florida Panthers.
St. Louis head coach Craig Berube says that Edmundson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Edmundson has a goal and six assists in 26 games played this season.
Anaheim Ducks
The Ducks announced today that goaltender Ryan Miller sufferered a MCL sprain Sunday against New Jersey and will miss about six weeks.
Miller is in his second year with Anaheim, serving as starter John Gibson's backup.
In seven starts this season, Miller is 4-2-1 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.71 goals against average.
Washington Capitals
Forward T.J. Oshie will likely draw back into the Capitals' lineup tonight against the Detroit Red Wings, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Oshie has been out with a concussion since getting thrown to the ice by Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey in a Nov. 14 game against the Jets.
In 18 games played this season, Oshie has nine goals and five assists.
St. Louis Blues
Forward Jaden Schwartz will return to the Blues' lineup tonight against the Florida Panthers, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis.
Schwartz has missed the Blues' past eleven games after taking teammate Vladimir Tarasenko's shot to the hand during a game on Nov. 16.
In 15 games played this season, Schwartz has two goals and seven assists.
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Patrik Berglund will miss tonight's game against the Kings with an illness, meaning Zemgus Girgensons will be in the lineup, per John Vogl of The Athletic Buffalo.
Berglund was acquired from the St. Louis Blues in the offseason as part of the Ryan O'Reilly trade, while Girgensons was the Sabres 2012 first-round draft choice.
Berglund has just two goals and two assists in 23 games played this season. Girgensons has two goals and four assists in 27 games played.
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Mathieu Perreault will play tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks, per The Winnipeg Sun's Ken Wiebe.
Perrault was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers after getting tangled up with Dale Weise.
In 29 games this season, Perreault has three goals and seven assists.
Carolina Hurricanes
Goaltender Petr Mrazek will get the start tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Mrazek signed a one-year deal with Carolina in the offseason, but has missed time this season with a lower-body injury.
In ten starts with the Hurricanes, Mrazek has a 4-4-2 record with a .899 save percentage and a 2.41 goals against average.
Carolina Hurricanes
Forward Michael Ferland will return to the Hurricanes' lineup tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs, per NHL.com's Michael Smith.
Ferland has missed Carolina's last four games as he's been on injured reserve with a concussion.
In 24 games played this season, Ferland has eleven goals and four assists.
Washington Capitals
Forward Tom Wilson participated in today's practice wearing a non-contact jersey with the hope of playing in Carolina on Friday, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.
Wilson has been out with an upper-body injury since leaving last Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights after taking a blind-side hit from Ryan Reaves.
In eleven games played this season, Wilson has eight goals and six assists.
Game Notes
Coyotes (28P) at Bruins (36P) - 7PM (Dec 11)
BOS 1-0-0 vs ARZ in 18-19, 2-1 win in ARZ. BOS 13 straight wins vs ARZ, 5 of the wins at home
BOS: (16-10-4)
Won 2 straight, 8GF, PP 2/7
Pastrnak (1G, 4A) last 3GP
ARZ: (13-13-2)
Lost 2 straight, both at home, 9GA, PK 2/2
Keller (2G, 4A) last 5GP
Kings (23P) at Sabres (38P) - 7PM (Dec 11)
BUF 1-0-0 vs LAK in 18-19, 5-1 win in LA. BUF 7-1-0 at home vs LA in shootout era
BUF: (17-9-4)
0-3-2 last 5GP, 20GA, PK 12/16
Eichel (4G) last 2GP
LAK: (11-19-1)
2-5-0 last 7GP, 15GF, PP 2/13
Kopitar (1G, 1A) last 6GP
Canucks (29P) at Jackets (34P) - 7PM (Dec 11)
VAN 2-0-0 vs CLS in 17-18, 5GF in each game. VAN 4 straight wins in CLS, 2 by shutout
CLS: (16-11-2)
Lost 2 straight at home, 13GA, PK 4/7
Atkinson (13G, 7A) last 13GP
VAN: (13-16-3)
Won 2 straight, 11GF, PP 1/5
Pettersson (2G, 6A) last 3GP
Leafs (41P) at Hurricanes (30P) - 7PM (Dec 11)
CAR 1-0-0 vs TOR in 18-19, 5-2 win at home. TOR won 4 of past 5GP in CAR (lost last)
CAR: (13-11-4)
2-3-1 last 6GP, 9GF, PP 2/20
Aho (1G, 1A) last 6GP
TOR: (20-9-1)
0-1-1 last 2GP, 11GA, PK 5/6 (have not lost 3 straight in 18-19)
Matthews (6G, 4A) 5 game PT streak
Wings (32P) at Capitals (37P) - 730PM (Dec 11)
WSH 1-0-0 vs DET in 18-19, 3-1 win at home. WSH 7-0-2 last 9GP vs DET
WSH: (17-9-3)
Won 2 straight, 4GF in each game, PP 0/4
Ovechkin (10G, 6A) 11 game PT streak
DET: (14-13-4)
2-2-1 last 5GP, 15GF, PP 0/15
Larkin (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak
Panthers (28P) at Blues (24P) - 8PM (Dec 11)
FLA 2-0-0 vs STL in 17-18, 12GF. FLA 3 straight wins in STL
STL: (10-14-4)
2-4-1 last 7GP, 28GA, PK 28/31
O'Reilly (2A) last 5GP
FLA: (11-11-6)
Coming off a 3-2-3 home stand, 6 of the games decided by 1G, PK 19/22
Huberdeau (4G, 13A) last 8GP
Senators (30P) at Predators (39P) - 8PM (Dec 11)
NSH 1-0-1 vs OTT in 17-18, 1-0-0 at home. NSH 5-0-1 last 6GP vs OTT. 4 straight home wins vs OTT
NSH: (19-10-1)
Lost 2 straight, both on road, 5GA in each game, PK 4/5
Johansen (1G, 3A) last 4GP, -7 past 3GP
OTT: (13-14-4)
1-2-1 last 4GP, 7GF, PP 2/12
Stone (4G, 3A) 5 game PT streak
Canadiens (35P) at Wild (32P) - 8PM (Dec 11)
MIN 2-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, outscoring them 9-3. MIN has won 7 straight vs MTL
MIN: (15-12-2)
1-5-0 last 6GP, 24GA, PK 8/10
Granlund (0P) last 2GP, -6
MTL: (15-10-5)
Won 3 straight, 2GA in each game, PK 10/12
Domi (3G, 1A) last 3GP
Blackhawks (23P) at Jets (38P) - 8PM (Dec 11)
WPG 1-0-0 vs CHI in 18-19, 6-5 win at home. WPG 3 straight home wins vs CHI, 16GF
WPG: (18-9-2)
5-1-0 last 6GP, PK 11/13, 1GA in each of the past 3GP
Wheeler (2G, 10A) last 8GP
CHI: (9-17-5)
Lost 7 straight, 33GA, PK 16/22
Kane (3G, 6A) has a PT in 7 of the past 8GP
Oilers (34P) at Avalanche (39P) - 9PM (Dec 11)
COL 1-0-0 vs EDM in 18-19, 4-1 win in EDM. EDM 3 straight wins in COL, 17GF
COL: (17-8-5)
2-2-1 last 5GP, 18GA, PK 11/16
Rantanen (5G, 14A) 11 game PT streak
EDM: (16-12-2)
Won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 6/6
McDavid (3G, 5A) 5 game PT streak