Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured forward Joe Thornton was on the second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander Monday morning during Toronto's skate.

Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Thornton*-Tavares-Nylander
Vesey-Kerfoot-Mikheyev
Barabanov-Boyd-Spezza

Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Lehtonen-Bogosian

Andersen
Hutchinson

Thornton, Nick Robertson and Travis Dermott were all on the ice for a skills session ahead of the morning skate. They both stuck around for the team's skate as well. Keefe added he doesn't expect either Thornton or Robertson back in the next week as both players will require more practices before coming off IR.

Meanwhile, Dermott could be available Wednesday but Keefe said he has not received a full update on him yet.

And their power play lines:

Rielly
Matthews-Tavares-Marner
Hyman

Lehtonen
Spezza-Kerfoot-Nylander
Mikheyev

It was also announced that forward Wayne Simmonds suffered a broken wrist and will miss six weeks. Read more about Simmonds' injury here.

 

Ottawa Senators

Sens head coach DJ Smith says Ottawa's lineup will remain the same as Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers Monday night. This means Matt Murray starts in net.

The last time he played against the Oilers, he was pulled after surrendering three goals on nine shots.

 

Montreal Canadiens

Habs forward Joel Armia skated in baby blue Monday, indicating his status as an extra forward, although the team has not said if he has been activated off the injured reserve list or now.

Monday is his first practice with the team since suffering a concussion on Jan. 21, reports TSN's John Lu.

Here were their lines:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry
Lehkonen - Evans - Byron (Frolik practising as 4th F on L4)
Armia (IR)

Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Mete

Price
Allen
Lindgren

 

Columbus Blue Jackets

Kevin Stenlund and Mikhail Grigorenko will go back into the lineup as the Jackets take on the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night, while Mikko Koivu and Liam Foudy will sit, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Joonas Korpisalo will start in net.

 

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pens have signed forward Tim Schaller to an AHL deal for the 2020-21 season, according to AHL reporter Tony Androckitis.

He was in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a professional tryout during training camp.