Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Joel Armia and defenceman Ben Chiarot have hit the ice before Habs practice this morning.

Armia continues to work his way back from COVID-19. He is out of quarantine but remains on the COVID-19 protocols list.

The 27-year-old has five goals and 10 points in 24 games this season.

Chiarot also skated this morning as he continues to recover from a broken hand. He injured it on March 10 against the Vancouver Canucks in a fight with Canucks forward JT Miller.

He has one goal and four assists in 25 appearances in 2020-21.