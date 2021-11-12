Ice Chips: Tavares expected to be back for the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares was back on the ice during Friday's morning skate.

The Maple Leafs captain missed Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury.

Tavares, 31, skated in his usual spot between Mitch Marner and Alexander Kerfoot.

Kirill Semyonov will likely be scratched to make room for Tavares.

Sheldon Keefe says it looks like John Tavares will play tonight



Joey Anderson will take warm-up just in case @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 12, 2021

Additionally, goaltender Jack Campbell is expected to start in tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames.

Campbell is in the home net at Leafs morning skate and is expected to start tonight against the Flames



Jack has already appeared in 12 of Toronto’s 14 games



Jospeh Woll remains the second goalie … team plays in Buffalo tomorrow @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 12, 2021

New York Rangers

Defenceman Filip Chytil did not practice on Friday and is day-to-day according to the Rangers.

Chytil, 22, was injured during the Rangers’ 6-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 6 after a collision with teammate Sammy Blais.

The young defenceman has missed one game since the collision.

UPDATE: Filip Chytil (upper body, day to day) will not practice today. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 12, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for Friday's game against the Washington Capitals.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forwards Martin Necas and Nino Niederreiter will be game-time decisions on Friday.

Necas, 22, has not participated in practice this week due to a non-COVID related illness.

Niederreiter, 29, was injured during the Hurricanes’ 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct.29. and has missed the team’s last four games.

Additionally, goaltender Antti Raanta is recovering from a concussion, according to head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

The 32-year-old was injured during the Hurricanes’ 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday after colliding with Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg.

Brind’Amour says Raanta had a concussion but skated today and is feeling better. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) November 12, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning used these lines during practice on Friday.

#Bolts lines & D-pairings at practice:



Palat-Point-Cirelli

Killorn-Stamkos-Joseph

Maroon-Bellemare-Perry

Raddysh-Colton-BarreBoulet



Hedman-Rutta

McDonagh-Bogosian

Sergachev-Foote

Claesson mixing in — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) November 12, 2021

Defenseman Zach Bogosian's participation indicates that he could be available to the team as early as Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers.

Bogosian, 31, has not played since the Lightning's 6-2 opening night loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 12 due to a lower-body injury.