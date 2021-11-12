46m ago
Ice Chips: Tavares expected to be back for the Maple Leafs
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares was back on the ice during Friday's morning skate.
The Maple Leafs captain missed Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury.
Tavares, 31, skated in his usual spot between Mitch Marner and Alexander Kerfoot.
Kirill Semyonov will likely be scratched to make room for Tavares.
Additionally, goaltender Jack Campbell is expected to start in tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames.
New York Rangers
Defenceman Filip Chytil did not practice on Friday and is day-to-day according to the Rangers.
Chytil, 22, was injured during the Rangers’ 6-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 6 after a collision with teammate Sammy Blais.
The young defenceman has missed one game since the collision.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for Friday's game against the Washington Capitals.
Carolina Hurricanes
Forwards Martin Necas and Nino Niederreiter will be game-time decisions on Friday.
Necas, 22, has not participated in practice this week due to a non-COVID related illness.
Niederreiter, 29, was injured during the Hurricanes’ 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct.29. and has missed the team’s last four games.
Additionally, goaltender Antti Raanta is recovering from a concussion, according to head coach Rod Brind’Amour.
The 32-year-old was injured during the Hurricanes’ 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday after colliding with Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning used these lines during practice on Friday.
Defenseman Zach Bogosian's participation indicates that he could be available to the team as early as Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers.
Bogosian, 31, has not played since the Lightning's 6-2 opening night loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 12 due to a lower-body injury.