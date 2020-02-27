Charlie Lindgren on brother Ryan: 'I'd like to face him in the corners'

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens announced Thursday morning that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss Thursday's game against the New York Rangers because of an ankle injury.

In his place, forward Charles Hudon has been recalled on an emergency basis from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Hudon has 27 goals and eight assists in 46 games with Laval this season. He has also spent nine game with the Habs, tallying one assist.

Carey Price will start in net against New York.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled forward Josh Norris from the AHL's Belleville Senators ahead of their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks.

Norris has 30 goals and 28 assists in 52 AHL games this season.

Tkachuk-Norris-Ryan

Balcers-Tierney-Brown

Paul-Anisimov-Hawryluk

Boedker-Peca-Sabourin

Chabot-Hainsey

Reilly-Zaitsev

Englund-Jaros

Hogberg expected starter

Anderson

Injured

Duclair

White

Borowiecki

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets announced that they have recalled defenceman Nelson Nogier from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

The blueliner has nine points and 39 penalty minutes in 55 games with the Moose this season.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks are expected to have Thatcher Demko in net Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators according to TSN 1040's Jeff Paterson.

Here are the expected lines:

Miller-Pettersson-Toffoli

Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen

Motte-Beagle-Sutter

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Stecher

Fantenberg-Myers

Demko

However, the Canucks are not skating prior to the matchup so the lineup won't be confirmed until closer to game time.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Josh Anderson could miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

"Expect to hear more on Columbus forward Josh Anderson this week. Sounds like he's done for the season with a shoulder injury that may require surgical repair," Dreger tweeted Thursday.

Anderson has just one goal in 26 games this season.