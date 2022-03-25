Ice Chips: Habs' Drouin (UBI) placed on IR, out indefinitely

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury and has been placed on injured reserve, TSN's John Lu reported on Friday.

#Habs re: Drouin status:

“Jonathan Drouin is out indefinitely (upper-body injury) and was placed on injured reserve.



He’s still home for precautionary reasons after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.” @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 25, 2022

Furthermore, Drouin, 26, remains at home for precautionary reasons after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Drouin has six goals and 14 assists in 34 games this season.

Forward Brendan Gallagher is expected to miss one week with a lower-body injury.

#Habs advise Gallagher is out one week with a lower body injury. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 25, 2022

More injury news as Lu reports defenceman Jeff Petry did not take part in Friday's optional practice. Petry sustained a lower-body injury Thursday against the Florida Panthers, however the Canadiens have not updated his status.

Carey Price did not practice for a third-straight day due to a non-COVID illness.

Winnipeg Jets

TSN's Sara Orlesky reports that Eric Comrie will get the start in net for the Winnipeg Jets when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Eric Comrie will start tonight for #NHLJets vs CBJ

@TSN_Edge — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) March 25, 2022

Comrie, 26, has made 10 starts this season and has a record of 7-2-1 in 11 appearances.

The Edmonton native has a 2.34 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 2021-22.

The Jets currently sit in sixth place in the Central Division at 30-25-10.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rasmus Sandin was spotted keeping an eye on the goalie work at practice, however TSN's Mark Masters reports that the defenceman does not have a specific timeline for return and will be out weeks with a knee injury.

Rasmus Sandin keeping an eye on the goalie work



Still awaiting a specific timeline for the d-man who will be out weeks with a knee injury pic.twitter.com/MgrC2Nwwrw — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 25, 2022

Sandin, 22, who last appeared for the Leafs against the Nashville Predators on March 19, has five goals, 11 assists and a plus-9 rating in 51 games this season.

Jack Campbell (rib) staying out a bit longer today



Joining Petr Mrazek and Erik Kallgren for the pre-practice goalie session with Steve Briere pic.twitter.com/9sHRfAPqD8 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 25, 2022

Masters also points out that Jack Campbell, who is dealing with a rib injury and hasn't played since March 8, stayed on the ice a bit longer to get in some work with fellow goaltenders Petr Mrazek and Erik Kallgren.

Later Friday, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Kallgren will start Saturday in Montreal and Mrazek will start Sunday in Toronto against Florida.

Calgary Flames

TSN's Salim Valji provides the expected lines as the Flames host the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Toffoli

Tkachuk-Backlund-Dube

Mangiapane-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson

If this projected lineup is correct, then it would be forward Sean Monahan's first time as a healthy scratch in his NHL career

According to Valji, head coach Darryl Sutter confirmed that Monahan , 27, will see time as a healthy scratch going forward.

Darryl Sutter basically confirmed Monahan would see some time as a healthy scratch heading forward…mentioned the major hip surgery Monahan had over the summer and that as a coach, he should have managed his minutes and sat him for previous games to help manage his recovery. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) March 25, 2022

Monahan had major hip surgery last summer and more steps need to be taken to manage his recovery.