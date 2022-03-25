1h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Drouin (UBI) placed on IR, out indefinitely
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury and has been placed on injured reserve, TSN's John Lu reported on Friday.
Furthermore, Drouin, 26, remains at home for precautionary reasons after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Drouin has six goals and 14 assists in 34 games this season.
Forward Brendan Gallagher is expected to miss one week with a lower-body injury.
More injury news as Lu reports defenceman Jeff Petry did not take part in Friday's optional practice. Petry sustained a lower-body injury Thursday against the Florida Panthers, however the Canadiens have not updated his status.
Carey Price did not practice for a third-straight day due to a non-COVID illness.
Winnipeg Jets
TSN's Sara Orlesky reports that Eric Comrie will get the start in net for the Winnipeg Jets when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Comrie, 26, has made 10 starts this season and has a record of 7-2-1 in 11 appearances.
The Edmonton native has a 2.34 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 2021-22.
The Jets currently sit in sixth place in the Central Division at 30-25-10.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Rasmus Sandin was spotted keeping an eye on the goalie work at practice, however TSN's Mark Masters reports that the defenceman does not have a specific timeline for return and will be out weeks with a knee injury.
Sandin, 22, who last appeared for the Leafs against the Nashville Predators on March 19, has five goals, 11 assists and a plus-9 rating in 51 games this season.
Masters also points out that Jack Campbell, who is dealing with a rib injury and hasn't played since March 8, stayed on the ice a bit longer to get in some work with fellow goaltenders Petr Mrazek and Erik Kallgren.
Later Friday, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Kallgren will start Saturday in Montreal and Mrazek will start Sunday in Toronto against Florida.
Calgary Flames
TSN's Salim Valji provides the expected lines as the Flames host the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Toffoli
Tkachuk-Backlund-Dube
Mangiapane-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
If this projected lineup is correct, then it would be forward Sean Monahan's first time as a healthy scratch in his NHL career
According to Valji, head coach Darryl Sutter confirmed that Monahan , 27, will see time as a healthy scratch going forward.
Monahan had major hip surgery last summer and more steps need to be taken to manage his recovery.