Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Jonathan Drouin has been medically cleared to play Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs but it's up to him whether or not he suits up according to TSN's John Lu.

Technically, he is a game-time decision.

Ryan Poehling, Tomas Tatar, Victor Mete and Jordan Weal -- who have been battling the flu all week -- took part in Saturday's optional skate, however head coach Claude Julien was non-committal over his lineup.

"My lineup card is on my desk... and it's blank," he told reporters.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told reporters Saturday that defenceman Ryan McDonagh will miss at least a couple weeks because of a lower-body injury.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper says D Ryan McDonagh (lower body) out at least “a couple of weeks.” Not season-ending. Obviously won’t play tonight vs. #Isles. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 8, 2020

The injury is not season ending but is expected to sideline him for the foreseeable future.

McDonagh was injured blocking a shot earlier this week.