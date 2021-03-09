23m ago
Ice Chips: Korpisalo to start for Blue Jackets
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Columbus Blue Jackets
After being pulled in his start on Sunday for giving up four goals on 22 shots, Joonas Korpisalo will get the start Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers.
Korpisalo is 7-8-4 with a 3.15 goals against average and a .894 save percentage this season.
No lineup changes for #CBJ. Korpisalo in net.— Alison (@AlisonL) March 9, 2021