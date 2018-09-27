Burns says the Sharks are ready for the 'long grind' to the final

San Jose Sharks

Exactly two weeks after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators, Erik Karlsson will make his debut for the San Jose Sharks tonight.

Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed Wednesday Karlsson will play against the Calgary Flames, partnering with Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

The Sharks have one preseason game remaining after Thursday's contest and it's unclear whether Karlsson will suit again before the regular season.

Despite the lack of ice-time together, Vlasic said he wasn't concerned about finding chemistry with his new partner.

“He’s a good player, he knows the game real well, been around for a long time and is a good puck-moving defenseman," Vlasic told the Mercury News. "So, once we figure each other out here, which I think will be relatively quickly, it’ll be no problem.

“I’ve gotten chemistry pretty quickly with other guys of Karlsson’s caliber, so it won’t be any different. I’ve played with Rob Blake, (Drew) Doughty pretty quickly, Shea Weber, (Brent Burns). Guys that are in the same category as him, so it shouldn’t be a problem.”