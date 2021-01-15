Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Keith Yandle was not a part of the Panthers game group on Friday (via George Richards of FloridaHockeyNow.com) as it appears his ironman streak will come to an end.

The 34-year-old has appeared in 866 consecutive games – the NHL's longest active streak – but he has not been skating as part of the Panthers' top-six in training camp.

#FlaPanthers practice has started. Looks like there is a game group, scratch/taxi group later. Keith Yandle NOT with the game group. Again. Markus Nutivaara with game group in first practice of 2021. — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) January 15, 2021

"Keith Yandle has fallen out of favour with the Florida Panthers," TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "They’ve let it be known to him that he does not factor into their plans for this season. And I think in a perfect world for the Panthers, they would send Yandle to the taxi squad. But in this case, he holds the hammer with a full no-move clause and cannot be put on waivers without his permission.

"So, the plan at this point is to make Keith Yandle a healthy scratch at some point. It may be on Opening Night. They’ve got some time. They’ve had some games postponed because of COVID-19. But in this case, whether it’s Opening Night or Day 5, that 866-game ironman streak dating 11 calendar years is in jeopardy, and that’s going to sting for a guy like Keith Yandle whose contract is also really difficult to move."

Yandle has three seasons remaining at a $6.35 million cap hit on the seven-year, $44.45 million deal he signed with the Panthers in 2016.

He scored five goals and posted 45 points in 69 games with the Panthers last season, adding three assists in four games during the NHL's Return to Play.

A veteran of 976 NHL games, Yandle has 99 goals and 573 points over his career with the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Panthers.

Ottawa Senators

Head coach DJ Smith confirmed that both Colin White and Alex Galchenyuk will be scratches for the team's opening game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night.

DJ Smith confirms Colin White and Alex Galchenyuk are out for tonight’s game. #sens — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 15, 2021

Tim Stützle, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut tonight on his 19th birthday.

The team used the following lines during Friday's gameday skate:

Tkachuk–Norris–Batherson

Stützle–Stepan-Dadonov

Paul –Tierney – C.Brown

Paquette–Anisimov–Watson



Chabot-Gudbranson

Wolanin-Zaitsev

Coburn-J.Brown



Murray

Hogberg