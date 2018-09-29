Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said at his media availability Saturday morning that Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who the team drafted third overall in June's draft, will begin the 2018-19 season with the parent club.

"We decided that he'll start the season here in Montreal. It's good news for him, and it's good news for us, " Julien said in regards to Kotkaniemi.

The 18-year-old Finnish forward has recorded a goal and two assists in five games this pre-season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Here are the projected Maple Leafs lines for their game against the Detroit Red Wings tonight, per TSN's Kristen Shilton:

Greening - Gauthier - Engvall

Clark - Brooks - Moore

Timashov - Jooris - Clune

Grundstrom - Cracknell - Bracco

Marincin - Carrick

Rosen - Holl

Borgman - LoVerde

McElhinney

Sparks

Ottawa Senators

2018 first-rounder Brady Tkachuk and 2017 second-rounder Alex Formenton have both been told that they will begin the regular season with the Senators, per TSN's Brent Wallace.

Forward Bobby Ryan, who injured his hand blocking a shot in the Senators' pre-season win on Thursday, is in the linueup for the team's game versus the Canadiens tonight.

These were the Senators lines this morning, per TSN's Brent Wallace, for tonight's game which viewers in the Senators region can catch on TSN5 beginning at 7 p.m. ET:

Dzingel - Duchene - Ryan

Tkachuk - Smith - Stone

Formenton - Tierney - Boesdker

McCormick - Pyatt - Paarjarvi

Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche forward Sven Andrighetto will miss two-four weeks after suffering a lower-body injury in the team's win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night, according to Mike Chambers of the Denver Post.

Fellow forward Vlad Kamenev, who has a leg injury, is day-to-day, per Chambers.