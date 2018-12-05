Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have loaned defenceman Dean Kukan to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters for a conditioning assignment.

Kukan, 25, is without a point in six games with the Blue Jackets this season and last dressed for the team on Nov. 6.

He has four assists in 25 career games with the team over the past three seasons.



Buffalo Sabres

The team assigned defenceman Matt Tennyson to the AHL's Rochester Americans on Wednesday morning,

Tennyson has not appeared in a contest with the Sabres this season. He dressed in 15 games last season, failing to record a point.