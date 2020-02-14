Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs' head coach, Sheldon Keefe announced that goaltender Jack Campbell will be given the start tomorrow night when the 'battle of Ontario' Saturday night in Ottawa. Starter Frederick Andersen will start the second game of the teams back-to-back in Buffalo Sunday night.

Sheldon Keefe says Jack Campbell will start tomorrow in Ottawa



Frederik Andersen will start in Buffalo on Sunday — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 14, 2020

Additionally, the Maple Leafs have loaned both forward Pontus Aberg and goaltender Michael Hutchinson to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. Both cleared waivers Friday

The @MapleLeafs have loaned forward Pontus Aberg to the @TorontoMarlies (AHL).



Goaltender Michael Hutchinson has cleared waivers and has also been loaned to the @TorontoMarlies. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 14, 2020

Winnipeg Jets

Jets' head coach, Paul Maurice confirmed Friday morning that defencemen Tucker Poolman and Luca Sbisa will be returning to the lineup tonight versus the San Jose Sharks. Defencemen Anthony Bitetto and Sami Niku will be coming out to.

Optional skate this morning but Paul Maurice confirms that Tucker Poolman and Luca Sbisa return to the lineup tonight. Anthony Bitetto and Sami Niku come out. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) February 14, 2020

Poolman will be paired with Kulikov and Bealieu will be paired with Sbisa.

Defenceman Anthony Benitto will be a healthy scratch.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres announced today that they have placed veteran defenceman, Zach Bogosian on wavers.

Defenseman Zach Bogosian has been placed on waivers. pic.twitter.com/l8IE05FkP1 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 14, 2020

The 29-year old defenceman has recorded only one goal and four assists through 19 games played this season as the 24th placed Buffalo Sabres look to get back on track winning three of their last four games.

New York Rangers

The Rangers announced Friday that they have recalled defenceman Joey Keane from their AHL affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack on the heels of Marc Stall's inability to dress due to an illness.

OFFICIAL: Rangers recall defenseman Joey Keane from @WolfPackAHL. pic.twitter.com/Cn5wfrXV72 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 14, 2020

The Chicago native has 28 points through 48 games with Hartford and recorded an assist on their February 5th game against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche recalled forward TJ Tynan from their AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles.

We have recalled TJ Tynan from the Colorado Eagles. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/vLbfNSkF7Z — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 14, 2020

Through 39 games played with the 11th-placed Eagles, the Orland Park, Ill. native has recorded 40 points with 36 assists and four goals.

Montreal Canadians

Canadiens' forward Nate Thompson is battling the flu and will be a game time decision tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Forward Paul Byron will also be out tonight as Canadiens coach Claude Julien conformed Friday afternoon.