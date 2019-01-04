Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs have loaned rookie goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo back to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Kaskisuo has a 3-5-1 record this season with a .866 save percentage and a 4.12 GAA in 11 games this season with the Marlies, who recalled goalie Michael Garteig from the ECHL on Thursday.

Head coach Mike Babcock said the team wants to see Kaskisuo continue to develop in the AHL and could elect to acquire another goaltender in order to send the 25-year-old back to the Toronto Marlies.

“I don’t know what’s going on, we were just talking about maybe finding another goalie,” Babcock said, per the Toronto Star. “We’d like (Kaskisuo) to get playing, we don’t want him to be sitting around. So maybe we’ve got to find another goalie and go from there.”

Regular starter Frederik Andersen and regular backup Garret Sparks are both currently out with injuries. Michael Hutchinson was acquired from the Florida Panthers on the weekend and got his first start with Toronto against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled forward Rudolfs Balcers from the American Hockey League and have re-assigned forward Jack Rodewald. The 21-year-old Balcers has 14 goals and 12 assists over 36 games this season with the Belleville Senators. He has never played in a NHL game.