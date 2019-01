Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs have recalled goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. He will back up Michael Hutchinson tonight in New Jersey. Kaskisuo played last night in Toronto, leading the Marlies to a 6-3 win over Utica. - Kristen Shilton, TSN