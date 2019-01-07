Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have once again recalled goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis, a good indication he'll backup Michael Hutchinson Monday night against the Nashville Predators. Frederik Andersen (groin) and Garret Spark (concussion) are progressing, but not yet ready to return to game action. Kaskisuo has a 4-6 record this season with a .868 save percentage and a 3.92 GAA in 13 games with the Marlies.