Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs assigned forward Trevor Moore back to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Wendesday.

Moore, who was recalled by the Leafs last week, did not appear in a game with the Leafs during his recall.

The 23-year-old has eight goals and 11 points in 10 games with the Marlies this season. He had 33 points in the AHL each of the past two seasons.

International News

Veteran Jussi Jokinen signed with Swiss League Club EHC Kloten on Wednesday, but the deal will only take him through Dec. 5.

Jokinen spent training camp on a professional tryout with the Detroit Red Wings, but failed to land a contract with the team.

A veteran of 951 career NHL contest, Jokinen played for the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jacktes and Vancouver Canucks last season.

The 35-year-old had five goals and 17 points in 60 games across the four teams.

Philadelphia Flyers

AHL call-up Alex Lyon skated with the Flyers once again on Wednesday, though injured goaltenders Brian Elliott was also on ice for the practice

Lyon served as Calvin Pickard's backup on Monday night against the Arizona Coyotes after Elliott was hurt Sunday in practice when he collided with Travis Konecny. Regular backup Michael Neuvirth is also dealing with an injury and is on IR.

Brian Elliott steps on to the ice, so good news there. — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) November 7, 2018

Boston Bruins

Practice lines Wednesday, per Fluto Shhinzawa of The Athletic:

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Nordstrom-Krejci-DeBrusk

Bjork-Backes-Heinen

Wagner-Kuraly-Acciari

Chara-Carlo

Krug-Moore

Grzelcyk-Kampfer

Halak

Rask