Perfetti draws into lineup for tilt against Avalanche

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Dillon Heatherington still has COVID-19 symptoms but will skate on Thursday, according to Senators general manager Pierre Dorion.

Forward Chris Tierney and defenceman Thomas Chabot, who were both placed in COVID protocol on Jan. 3, are expected to rejoin the team on Friday.

#Sens GM Pierre Dorion says on TSN 1200 Heatherington still has symptoms but will skate later today. Expect Tierney and Chabot to join the team tomorrow. Anton Forsberg still had symptoms may have to do a 10-day quarantine. Will likely go to Vancouver. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 6, 2022

However, goalie Anton Forsberg still has symptoms and could be required to quarantine for 10 days.

The Sens also removed defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the COVID protocols and assigned him to the team's taxi squad. The Senators also assigned defenceman Michael Del Zotto to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Ahead of this morning's practice @CdnTireCtr, the #Sens have removed defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the NHL's covid-19 protocol. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 6, 2022

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the team's taxi squad and defenceman Michael Del Zotto to @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 6, 2022

The Senators were originally scheduled to play the Kraken in Seattle on Thursday, but that game was postponed.

New Jersey Devils

Head coach Lindy Ruff has cleared protocol and will return to his duties behind the bench when the Devils host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

#NJDevils head coach Lindy Ruff is out of Covid Protocol, having entered five days ago.



He is back with the team, ready to get going again. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 5, 2022

Ruff, who missed three games, entered protocol last week after the team announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

NHL.com reports the Devils could also have Nico Hischier back in the lineup. The 23-year-old centre missed Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury.

Nico Hischier is good to go tonight for #NJDevils against the Blue Jackets.



Said his pain tolerances is manageable and "when you're in the game you don't even think about it." — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 6, 2022

Hischier has seven goals and 13 assists in 28 games this season.

"He's going to participate in [Thursday's} morning skate," Ruff said. "And likelihood is if things go well, he should play for us."

Washington Capitals

Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov all returned to Capitals practice on Thursday.

Finally, some good news from MCI. Backstrom, Oshie and Orlov all back on the ice today, and it seems as though all are present and accounted for. Practice underway in five minutes, flight to STL this afternoon. #ALLCAPS — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) January 6, 2022

Backstrom and Oshie returned after missing time due to non-COVID illnesses. Orlov left Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury.

Winnipeg Jets

Goalie Arvid Holm, defenceman Dylan DeMelo, forward Jansen Harkins along with video coach Matt Prefontaine has been placed in COVID-19 protocol, the Winnipeg Jets announced.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have placed G - Arvid Holm, D - Dylan DeMelo, F - Jansen Harkins and video coach Matt Prefontaine in COVID-19 Protocol.



F - David Gustafsson has been placed on injured reserve.



F - Cole Perfetti has been activated from the taxi squad. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 6, 2022

The Jets also placed forward David Gustafsson on injured reserve and activated forward Cole Perfetti from the taxi squad.

Perfetti, a member of Canada’s 2022 World Juniors team, has appeared in two games for the Jets this season.

TSN's Sara Orlesky reports that centre Paul Statsny is a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup in Colorado.

Vancouver Canucks

Head coach Bruce Boudreau said Thursday that Alex Chiasson has tested positive for COVID-19. The 31-year-old forward has three goals and three assists in 28 games this season.

Boudreau says Chiasson tested positive for covid this morning. Also says they hope to have Boeser and PDG back at practice on Friday. @TSNHockey @TSN_Edge — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 6, 2022

The Canucks hope to have forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe back at practice on Friday. The pair were placed in protocol on Dec. 29.