11h ago
Ice Chips: Chabot, Tierney, Heatherington nearing return for Senators
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Perfetti draws into lineup for tilt against Avalanche
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Dillon Heatherington still has COVID-19 symptoms but will skate on Thursday, according to Senators general manager Pierre Dorion.
Forward Chris Tierney and defenceman Thomas Chabot, who were both placed in COVID protocol on Jan. 3, are expected to rejoin the team on Friday.
However, goalie Anton Forsberg still has symptoms and could be required to quarantine for 10 days.
The Sens also removed defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the COVID protocols and assigned him to the team's taxi squad. The Senators also assigned defenceman Michael Del Zotto to the AHL's Belleville Senators.
The Senators were originally scheduled to play the Kraken in Seattle on Thursday, but that game was postponed.
New Jersey Devils
Head coach Lindy Ruff has cleared protocol and will return to his duties behind the bench when the Devils host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Ruff, who missed three games, entered protocol last week after the team announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.
NHL.com reports the Devils could also have Nico Hischier back in the lineup. The 23-year-old centre missed Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury.
Hischier has seven goals and 13 assists in 28 games this season.
"He's going to participate in [Thursday's} morning skate," Ruff said. "And likelihood is if things go well, he should play for us."
Washington Capitals
Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov all returned to Capitals practice on Thursday.
Backstrom and Oshie returned after missing time due to non-COVID illnesses. Orlov left Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury.
Winnipeg Jets
Goalie Arvid Holm, defenceman Dylan DeMelo, forward Jansen Harkins along with video coach Matt Prefontaine has been placed in COVID-19 protocol, the Winnipeg Jets announced.
The Jets also placed forward David Gustafsson on injured reserve and activated forward Cole Perfetti from the taxi squad.
Perfetti, a member of Canada’s 2022 World Juniors team, has appeared in two games for the Jets this season.
TSN's Sara Orlesky reports that centre Paul Statsny is a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup in Colorado.
Vancouver Canucks
Head coach Bruce Boudreau said Thursday that Alex Chiasson has tested positive for COVID-19. The 31-year-old forward has three goals and three assists in 28 games this season.
The Canucks hope to have forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe back at practice on Friday. The pair were placed in protocol on Dec. 29.