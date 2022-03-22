Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs welcomed new faces Tuesday morning at practice as Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell skated in their first session since being acquired from the Seattle Kraken over the weekend.

Giordano was alongside Timothy Liljegren on the third defensive pairing while Blackwell slid in alongside Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds on the fourth line.

The duo was acquired in exchange for a second-round pick in 2022, a second-rounder in 2023 and a third-rounder in 2024.

Meanwhile, goaltender Jack Campbell continues to work toward a return as he skated with the team once again Tuesday morning.

Campbell has been out since March 8 because of a rib injury. General manager Kyle Dubas told reporters on Monday that Campbell looks like he was getting close to a return. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie tweeted Monday that Campbell was still at least a week away.

Will Mrazek be claimed on waivers? Doubtful but some suggesting not entirely out of the question. UFA G signing Harri Sateri, if he clears waivers, at least a week away from visa approval etc. Muzzin getting closer to return, Campbell a week or more away. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 21, 2022

Here were the full lines according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Engvall

Blackwell - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Liljegren

Muzzin (red sweater)

Kallgren

Mrazek

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes claimed goaltender Harri Sateri off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and according to Jose Romero of the Arizona Republic, he could be the team's second goaltender when he joins the team.

However, Sateri must first visa/immigration protocols, which could take about a week according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

"We felt like it was a great opportunity for us to see what he looks like. Even though he's an older goaltender, we're excited about getting him," Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said of the new Arizona netminder.

The 32-year-old played nine games for the Florida Panthers during the 2017-18 season in his only taste of NHL action and most recently took home gold with Finland at the Beijing Olympics.

New York Rangers

Newly-acquired forwards Andrew Copp and Tyler Motte skated with the Rangers Tuesday morning, one day after being acquired in separate deals.

The Athletic's Arthur Staple tweets Copp took line rushes with Filip Chytil and Dryden Hunt while Motte took his rushes alongside Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Reaves.

Copp, along with a sixth-round pick, was added from the Winnipeg Jets Monday for three draft picks and forward Morgan Barron. Motte was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick in 2023.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets announced Tuesday morning that they have recalled defenceman Ville Heinola from the AHL's Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.

The 21-year-old has eight NHL appearances under his belt this season, recording zero goals and two assists.

Washington Capitals

Newly-acquired forward Marcus Johansson skated on the first line Tuesday morning alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The Caps sent forward Daniel Sprong, a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Seattle Kraken for Johansson on Monday.

Capitals lines at AM skate ahead of STL:



Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Johansson

Mantha-Backstrom-Wilson

Sheary-McMichael-Oshie

AJF-Eller-Hathaway



Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Kempny-Schultz



*Oshie looks back

*Dowd (upper) is an extra

Forward Johan Larsson, also acquired by the Capitals on Monday, is expected to arrive in D.C. at some point on Tuesday, tweets Samantha Pell of the Washington Post. General manager Brian MacLellan said he still has a week or so of practice before he'll be ready for game-action as he recovers from a sports hernia.

Johan Larsson is expected to arrive in DC later this afternoon. MacLellan said he still had about a week or so of practice before playing. He's coming off sports hernia surgery. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 22, 2022

Here were the Caps' lines according to Pell:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Johansson

Mantha-Backstrom-Wilson

Sheary-McMichael-Oshie

AJF-Eller-Hathaway



Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Kempny-Schultz

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have recalled forward Nathan Walker from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds under emergency conditions, it was announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has appeared in nine games for the Blues this season, scoring four goals and adding one assist.