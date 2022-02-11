Oilers shoulder the blame for coaching change, know defence has to be better

Minnesota Wild

Minnesota defenceman Matt Dumba will make his return to the lineup Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes, tweets The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Blueliner Jordie Benn will draw out of the lineup to make room for Dumba.

The 27-year-old Dumba has been out since Jan. 30 because of an upper-body injury. He has four goals and 16 assists in 39 games so far this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi has joined the team in Minneapolis ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Wild.

Kotkaniemi has been in COVID-19 protocol and last played on Jan. 30. He has nine goals and 11 assists in 42 games so far this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned forward Parker Kelly to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Friday.

Kelly did not play in Thursday night's 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins and has not seen the ice with the Sens in a game since late November.

The 22-year-old has one goal and one assist in 11 games so far this season at the NHL level and two goals for nine points in 23 AHL games.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers made a flurry of moves Thursday evening, placing Kyle Turris on injured reserve and Zack Kassian and Duncan Keith on long-term IR.

Turris has not played since Jan. 22 and continues to be sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Keith is dealing with a concussion suffered in Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks while Kassian suffered a fractured jaw in the same game.

Meanwhile, the team also announced that defencemen Markus Niemelainen and Philip Broberg have been recalled from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The Oilers will play their first game under interim head coach Jay Woodcroft Friday night at home against the New York Islanders.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have re-assigned forward Aliaksei Protas to the AHL's Hershey Bears.

The 21-year-old has appeared in 33 games so far this season for the Caps, scoring three goals and adding six assists. He was a third-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have re-assigned forwards Michael Chaput and Valtteri Puustinen to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Neither player has appeared in a game at the NHL level so far this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers ruled out forward Sean Couturier for the season after he underwent successful back surgery in Philadelphia Friday morning.

In 29 games prior to the injury, the Phoenix native had six goals and 11 assists while averaging 20:23 of ice time per game.

