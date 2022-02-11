Couturier out for season after having back surgery

Philadelphia Flyers centre Sean Couturier will miss the remainder of the season after having successful back surgery Friday morning, it was announced.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Jon Yoon at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

The 29-year-old has not played since Dec. 18 and was originally considered week-to- week with an upper-body injury.

In 29 games prior to the injury, the Phoenix native had six goals and 11 assists while averaging 20:23 of ice time per game.

Couturier is in the final year of a six-year, $26 million deal he signed in July of 2015.