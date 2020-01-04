Sens know they'll need to clean up defensive play against electrifying Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs



Goaltender Michael Hutchinson will start in goal for the Leafs against the New York Islanders on Saturday. The 29-year-old is 2-5-1 this season with a 4.03 GAA.

Michael Hutchinson will start tonight for #Leafs vs NYI — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 4, 2020

The Maple Leafs have sent defenceman Teemu Kivihalme back to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced Saturday morning.

#Leafs have sent Teemu Kivihalme back to the Marlies. Likely want to get him some playing time over the weekend down there. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 4, 2020

Montreal Canadiens

It looks like new arrival Ilya Kovalchuk will get to wear his No. 17 as defenceman Brett Kulak was seen wearing No. 77 according to TSN's John Lu.

#Habs Kulak is wearing 77 at the morning skate. Looks like he gave his 17 to Kovalchuk. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 4, 2020

Head coach Claude Julien confirms that Ilya Kovalchuk will not dress on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Claude Julien a confirmé qu'Ilya Kovalchuk ne sera pas en uniforme pour le match de ce soir.



Claude Julien confirms that Ilya Kovalchuk will not dress tonight vs. PIT.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 4, 2020

Kovalchuk and the Habs agreed to a one-year, two-way deal on Friday.

Ottawa Senators

Projected Sens lines (without Duclair)

Tkachuk - White- Ennis

Paul - Pageau - Brown

Namestnikov - Tierney - Boedker

Balcers - Anisimov - Sabourin

Chabot - Borowiecki

Reilly - Goloubef

Englund - Jaros

Anderson - Starts

Hogberg

The Sens who are winless in their last three could be without their leading scorer when they host the red hot Lightning tonight. Anthony Duclair blocked a shot on Thursday vs Florida and appeared to be in some discomfort this morning as he tried to skate on it. The team recalled winger Drake Batherson ahead of the game Saturday.

Anthony Duclair is a game time decision. Anderson starts vs TBL #sens — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 4, 2020

The Sens will have newly acquired Mike Reilly on the blueline to help contain a Tampa team that has won five straight. - TSN's Brent Wallace.