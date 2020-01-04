3h ago
Ice Chips: Hutchinson to start for Leafs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Michael Hutchinson will start in goal for the Leafs against the New York Islanders on Saturday. The 29-year-old is 2-5-1 this season with a 4.03 GAA.
The Maple Leafs have sent defenceman Teemu Kivihalme back to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced Saturday morning.
"Likely want to get him some playing time over the weekend down there," tweeted TSN's Kristen Shilton of the move.
Montreal Canadiens
It looks like new arrival Ilya Kovalchuk will get to wear his No. 17 as defenceman Brett Kulak was seen wearing No. 77 according to TSN's John Lu.
Head coach Claude Julien confirms that Ilya Kovalchuk will not dress on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Kovalchuk and the Habs agreed to a one-year, two-way deal on Friday.
Ottawa Senators
Projected Sens lines (without Duclair)
Tkachuk - White- Ennis
Paul - Pageau - Brown
Namestnikov - Tierney - Boedker
Balcers - Anisimov - Sabourin
Chabot - Borowiecki
Reilly - Goloubef
Englund - Jaros
Anderson - Starts
Hogberg
The Sens who are winless in their last three could be without their leading scorer when they host the red hot Lightning tonight. Anthony Duclair blocked a shot on Thursday vs Florida and appeared to be in some discomfort this morning as he tried to skate on it. The team recalled winger Drake Batherson ahead of the game Saturday.
The Sens will have newly acquired Mike Reilly on the blueline to help contain a Tampa team that has won five straight. - TSN's Brent Wallace.