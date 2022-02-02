Ice Chips: Oilers expect Smith to be ready after All-Star Break

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Head coach Dave Tippett said goaltender Mike Smith should be ready to return from his thumb injury after the All-Star Break, tweets Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Smith has not played since Jan. 5 and was originally expected to miss about two weeks with the injury.

The 39-year-old netminder owns a goals-against average of 3.76 and a save percentage of .898 in six games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Tippett also said that defenceman Tyson Barrie will return Wednesday from upper and lower-body injuries sustained in a game against the Florida Panthers earlier this month.

• Barrie returns

• McLeod in top six

• Koskinen starts



Oilers lineup in Washington:



Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto

McLeod - Draisaitl - Puljujarvi

Hyman - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan

Foegele - Shore - Kassian



Nurse - Bouchard

Keith - Ceci

Lagesson - Barrie



Winnipeg Jets

Taxi squads across the NHL will come to an end after All-Star Weekend and the Jets appear to be getting some work done early.

The team assigned seven players to the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday as goaltender Mikhail Berdin, defencemen Declan Chisholm, Leon Gawanke, Ville Heinola Johnathan Kovacevic and forwards Mikey Eyssimont and Kristian Reichel are all headed to the AHL.

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin will not be available against the Minnesota Wild Thursday night because of a positive COVID-19 test, it was announced Wednesday.

Based on the result, Ovechkin will miss this weekend's All-Star festivities in Las Vegas.

Ovechkin has 29 goals and 29 assists in 46 games so far this season, his 17th in the NHL.

Minnesota Wild

Head coach Dean Evason told reporters Tuesday that defenceman Matt Dumba and forward Marcus Foligno will miss Wednesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

On Wednesday, Evason said Dumba's injury occurred during a confrontation with Anders Lee of the New York Islanders during their matchup on Jan. 30. Evason added that Dumba is considered day-to-day.