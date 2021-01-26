2h ago
Ice Chips: Koivu to make Blue Jackets debut
For the first time in his NHL career, Mikko Koivu will take to the ice for a team that isn't the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella confirmed Koivu will make his debut against the Florida Panthers.
TSN.ca Staff
Columbus Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella confirmed Koivu will make his debut against the Florida Panthers after signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Columbus this off-season.
Koivu missed the team's first six games will on the COVID-19 Protocol List.
Tortorella also said that Joonas Korpisalo will get the start in net against the Panthers.
Calgary Flames
Goaltender Jacob Markstrom with make his fifth straight start for the Flames tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs
Markstrom is 2-1-1 with a .928 save percentage and 2.26 goals-against-average this season.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets have recalled forward Kristian Vesalainen from the taxi squad.
Vesalainen, 21, who was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft, has played one game with the club this season.
Washington Capitals
Head coach Peter Laviolette said Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders.
Wilson missed Sunday's game against the Buffalo Sabres due to a lower-body injury.
In a corresponding move, the Blue Jackets have assigned veteran forward Nathan Gerbe to their taxi squad and forward Ryan MacInnis to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.
Gerbe, 33, has recorded one assists in his only game played this season. MacInnis, 24, has not played a game this season. He was selected No.43 overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2014 NHL Draft.
New York Rangers
Centre Filip Chytil will miss four to six weeks due to an upper body injury suffered on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will start against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues have recalled forward Jacob de la Rose from the taxi squad and assigned defenceman Scott Perunovich to the AHL's Utica Comets.
De la Rose, 25, played 34 games with the Blues last season, recording one goal and four assists. Perunovic, 22, has yet to make his NHL debut after being drafted with the No.45 selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens used the following lines at Tuesday's skate:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry
Byron - Evans - Lehkonen
Frolik - Poehling
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Mete - Fleury
Price
Allen
Lindgren
Forward Joel Armia skated briefly on Tuesday morning for the first time since suffering a concussion last Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks. There is no timetable for his return.
Edmonton Oilers
Boston Bruins
Dallas Stars
