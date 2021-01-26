Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

For the first time in his NHL career, Mikko Koivu will take to the ice for a team that isn't the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella confirmed Koivu will make his debut against the Florida Panthers after signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Columbus this off-season.

Koivu missed the team's first six games will on the COVID-19 Protocol List.

Tortorella also said that Joonas Korpisalo will get the start in net against the Panthers.

Calgary Flames

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom with make his fifth straight start for the Flames tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs

Markstrom is 2-1-1 with a .928 save percentage and 2.26 goals-against-average this season.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have recalled forward Kristian Vesalainen from the taxi squad.

Vesalainen, 21, who was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft, has played one game with the club this season.

Washington Capitals

Head coach Peter Laviolette said Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders.

Wilson missed Sunday's game against the Buffalo Sabres due to a lower-body injury.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jackets have assigned veteran forward Nathan Gerbe to their taxi squad and forward Ryan MacInnis to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Gerbe, 33, has recorded one assists in his only game played this season. MacInnis, 24, has not played a game this season. He was selected No.43 overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2014 NHL Draft.

New York Rangers

Centre Filip Chytil will miss four to six weeks due to an upper body injury suffered on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

More on Chytil's status here.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will start against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have recalled forward Jacob de la Rose from the taxi squad and assigned defenceman Scott Perunovich to the AHL's Utica Comets.

De la Rose, 25, played 34 games with the Blues last season, recording one goal and four assists. Perunovic, 22, has yet to make his NHL debut after being drafted with the No.45 selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens used the following lines at Tuesday's skate:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry

Byron - Evans - Lehkonen

Frolik - Poehling

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Mete - Fleury

Price

Allen

Lindgren

Forward Joel Armia skated briefly on Tuesday morning for the first time since suffering a concussion last Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks. There is no timetable for his return.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers used the following lines at Tuesday's skate:

RNH-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Kahun-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Neal-Turris-Kassian

Archibald-Khaira-P. Russell



Nurse-Bear

K. Russell-Barrie

Jones-Larsson



Boston Bruins

The Bruins used the following lines at Tuesday's morning skate:

Marchand - Bergeron – DeBrusk

Ritchie – Krejci – Studnicka

Frederic – Coyle – Smith

Bjork – Kuraly – Wagner



Lauzon – McAvoy

Grzelcyk/Clifton – Carlo

Zboril – Miller



Rask

Dallas Stars

The Stars used the following lines at Tuesday's morning skate: