MONTREAL CANADIENS

The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned goaltender Charlie Lindgren to the taxi squad. Lindgren will join the team in Edmonton and will not have to undergo a quarantine because he will arrive via private charter.

The 27-year-old has appeared three times this season for the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League and posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.34 GAA.

NEW YORK RANGERS

The New York Rangers have signed forward Karl Henriksson to an entry-level contract. The 20-year-old had a goal and six assists in 44 games this season with Frölunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League. He was selected in the second round, 58th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Malcolm Subban will start in net for the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday as they face the Nashville Predators. Subban has appeared in 12 games this season for the Blackhawks and posted a 5-5-1 records with a 2.78 GAA.