Ice Chips: Habs assign two players to AHL

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forwards Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Dallas Stars

Jason Dickinson left Dallas' game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday with a lower-body injury.

Dickinson has six goals and 14 points in 47 games this season.