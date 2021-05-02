29m ago
Ice Chips: Habs assign two players to AHL
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forwards Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.
Dallas Stars
Jason Dickinson left Dallas' game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday with a lower-body injury.
Dickinson has six goals and 14 points in 47 games this season.