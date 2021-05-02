Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens 

The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forwards Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

 

Dallas Stars 

Jason Dickinson left Dallas' game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday with a lower-body injury. 

 

Dickinson has six goals and 14 points in 47 games this season. 