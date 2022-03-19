Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

For the first time this season, Habs goaltender Carey Price is on the ice for the optional morning skate at the team's practice facility in Brossard. The Habs announced he's progressing and has begun a new stage of his rehab.

Est à l’entraînement avec ses coéquipiers. Il progresse et est passé à une autre étape de sa réadaptation. Aucun échéancier n’a été établi.



Back at practice with his teammates. He’s progressing and has begun a new stage of his rehab. No timeline for his return. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 19, 2022

Price, 34, underwent off-season knee surgery in July and has not suited up this season. He has been skating the last couple of weeks and working with goalie coach Eric Raymond.

There is no timetable for his return.

Brendan Gallagher (lower-body injury) will not play tonight against the Ottawa Senators and is considered day-to-day.

The 29-year-old has five goals and 14 points in 43 games this season.

Defenceman David Savard is taking part in his first practice with the team since injuring his ankle in January. He is day-to-day.

Forwards Josh Anderson, Jonathan Drouin, Tyler Pitlick are all day-to-day. Defenceman Kale Clague will skate today but is expected to miss another week. Ryan Poehling is out for one to two weeks with an upper-body injury.

Goaltender Andrew Hammond is also expected to miss another one to two weeks with injury. but is currently skating.