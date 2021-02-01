McDavid, Draisaitl impose their will on Senators in masterclass performance

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Victor Mete will make his season debut tonight against the Vancouver Canucks after it was reported over the weekend that he had asked for a trade.

Forward Josh Anderson, who left Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames with flu-like symptoms, skated with his team on Monday morning. After Saturday's loss, head coach Claude Julien said that the medical staff chose to send Anderson home as a precautionary move to prevent an illness from potentially spreading. He has since tested negative for COVID-19. The 26-year-old has four goals and one assist over eight this season, his first with the Habs.

#Habs Anderson is taking part in the morning skate. pic.twitter.com/wegdKPxIrA — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 1, 2021

Practice Lines - John Lu

F

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron

Frolik, Poehling

D

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Romanov - Mete

Kulak - Fleury

G

Price

Allen

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joe Thornton and Nick Robertson skated for the first time since being sidelined with injuries last month. Robertson suffered a knee injury on Jan. 16 wile Thornton has been out since Jan. 20 with a rib fracture.

Toronto’s oldest (Joe Thornton) and youngest (Nick Robertson) players working their way back from injury



First time we’ve seen them on the ice since injuries



Robertson - Knee on Jan. 16

Thornton - Fractured rib on Jan. 20 pic.twitter.com/7Jph24OYgU — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 1, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes

The team has reassigned Drew Shore, Sheldon Rempal and Joey Keane to Chicago of the American Hockey League.