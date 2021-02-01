55m ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Mete to make season debut
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Victor Mete will make his season debut tonight against the Vancouver Canucks after it was reported over the weekend that he had asked for a trade.
Forward Josh Anderson, who left Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames with flu-like symptoms, skated with his team on Monday morning. After Saturday's loss, head coach Claude Julien said that the medical staff chose to send Anderson home as a precautionary move to prevent an illness from potentially spreading. He has since tested negative for COVID-19. The 26-year-old has four goals and one assist over eight this season, his first with the Habs.
Practice Lines - John Lu
F
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry
Lehkonen - Evans - Byron
Frolik, Poehling
D
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Romanov - Mete
Kulak - Fleury
G
Price
Allen
Toronto Maple Leafs
Joe Thornton and Nick Robertson skated for the first time since being sidelined with injuries last month. Robertson suffered a knee injury on Jan. 16 wile Thornton has been out since Jan. 20 with a rib fracture.
Carolina Hurricanes
The team has reassigned Drew Shore, Sheldon Rempal and Joey Keane to Chicago of the American Hockey League.