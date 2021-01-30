Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete has asked for a trade, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Some news - Victor Mete, who has been scratched in each of the Montreal Canadiens' seven games this season, has officially requested a trade from the team.



Agent Darren Ferris and the Montreal Canadiens will work together in finding a trade partner. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) January 31, 2021

Mete, 22, has yet to appear in any of the Canadiens’ eight games so far in 2020-21.

"There isn't opportunity to get in the lineup. It's best for both the player and the team," Mete's agent Darren Ferris told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The Woodbridge, ON native had four goals and 11 points in 51 games last season. He had two assists in 10 playoff games in the NHL’s Return to Play.

Drafted in the fourth round (100th overall) by Montreal at the 2016 NHL Draft, Mete made the Canadiens as a 19-year-old after three seasons with the OHL’s London Knights.

In 171 career NHL games, he has four goals and 31 points.