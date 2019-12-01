Can the Canadiens take any positives from latest defeat?

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price gets the start in net tonight against the Boston Bruins as the Montreal Canadiens play the second game of a back-to-back. The Habs haven't won in seven games and look to snap their winless streak.

Brett Kulak draws back into the lineup with Victor Mete injured. Mete left yesterday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period with a leg injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Brian Dumoulin underwent successful ankle surgery today to repair lacerated tendons in his left ankle. He is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks. He was injured in last night's game against the St. Louis Blues.

Detroit Red Wings

The team has recalled defenceman Jonathan Ericsson from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. The 35-year-old has appeared in seven games for the Red Wings this season, averaging 17:19 of ice time with zero points. He has two assists in 10 games with Grand Rapids. Since debuting with Detroit in 2007-08, Ericsson has played in 669 NHL games.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard has been assigned to the AHL. He made his Red Wings debut on Nov. 29 in a 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.