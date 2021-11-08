Ice Chips: Jets without Scheifele, Stastny at practice, neither ruled out of Tuesday's game

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets were without Mark Scheifele and Paul Stastny at practice Monday. Coach Paul Maurice says they will see how the players feel Tuesday before the Jets take on the St. Louis Blues at home.

No Mark Scheifele or Paul Stastny for practice. Maurice hasn’t ruled out either for tomorrow vs STL so will have to see what happens at morning skate. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) November 8, 2021

Nikolaj Ehlers practiced but didn’t finish the full practice but the team does expect him to play tomorrow.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was also back after missing the last three games, he will workout Monday and then the team will see how he feels tomorrow but is expected to start.

In a corresponding move the team reassigned goalie Mikhail Berdin to the AHL's Manitoba Moose and recalled forward Kristian Vesalainen.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have recalled F - Kristian Vesalainen from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) and reassigned G - Mikhail Berdin to Manitoba. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) November 8, 2021

According to TSN's Sara Orlesky, the lines at practice looked as follows:

Connor-Dubois- Svechnikov

Harkins- Copp-Ehlers

Lowry-Nash-Wheeler

Beaulieu-Toninato

Morrissey-Schmidt

Dillon-Pionk

Stanley-DeMelo

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens practiced Monday without Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak as TSN's John Lu reported.

#Habs practice:

*Drouin & Dvorak missing. Awaiting updates from team.



Hoffman - Suzuki - Toffoli

Anderson - Brooks - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Evans - Armia

Pezzetta - Paquette - Belzile



Chiarot - Petry

Romanov - Wideman

Kulak - Savard

Niku



Allen

Montembeault@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 8, 2021

During his media availability Dominique Ducharme said Drouin is day-to-day and made sure to point out that the forward wasn't suffering from a concussion.

#Habs Ducharme says Drouin is day-to-day and reiterated he isn’t suffering from a concussion. Edmundson (LBI) is making progress after several consecutive days of on-ice sessions. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 8, 2021

Ducharme also added that Edmundson, who suffered a lower-body injury, is making progress and that Dvorak is questionable for Tuesday vs. the Kings with an unspecified injury.

#Habs Dvorak (unspecified injury) is questionable for Tuesday vs LA. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 8, 2021

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators announced that the team had to place Nick Holden and associate coach, Jack Capuano in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The move means the Senators also recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom from the AHL.

Brannstrom played 30 games for Ottawa last season recording 13 points (2G 11A) and has played all of this season, so far, with the Belleville Senators.

Roster update: The #Sens have placed defenceman Nick Holden (and associate coach Jack Capuano) in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.



In a related move, the team has recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 8, 2021

On Monday morning the Senators also announced that they would be cancelling practice for 'precautionary reasons.'

Schedule update, Nov. 8: For precautionary reasons, today’s #Sens practice has been cancelled. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 8, 2021

Edmonton Oilers

On Monday the Edmonton Oilers announced that forward Devin Shore has been placed on the injured reserve. In a corresponding move the team recalled Ryan McLeod of the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



Devin Shore has been placed on Injured Reserve & Ryan McLeod has been recalled from the @Condors.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/oLSDMQzeMq — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 8, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes

On Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes announced that the team had recalled goaltender Alex Lyon from the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Lyon played six NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2020-21 recording a .893 save percentage and a 3.33 GAA.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled Andrej Sustr from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. The defenceman played 8 NHL games for the Lightning last season.

We have recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr from the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/crZ2hXL9x9 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 8, 2021

New Jersey Devils

It was announced Monday by the New Jersey Devils that Miles Wood had undergone hip surgery for an injury he suffered in a preseason game. The forward will be out indefinitely.

#NEWS: After exhausting all conservative measures and in consultation with team medical providers, Miles Wood has elected to receive surgery today.



Wood will be out indefinitely. Updates will be provided as available.#NJDevils | @jagone_pthttps://t.co/jqEmMM4ZJO — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 8, 2021

Boston Bruins

Bruce Cassidy gave updates as to the status of multiple Bruins players during his media availability Friday. Nick Foligno is looking at Thursday for a potential return to the roster while Jeremy Swayman will play Tuesday against the Senators.