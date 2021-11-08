6h ago
Ice Chips: Jets without Scheifele, Stastny at practice, neither ruled out of Tuesday's game
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff

Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets were without Mark Scheifele and Paul Stastny at practice Monday. Coach Paul Maurice says they will see how the players feel Tuesday before the Jets take on the St. Louis Blues at home.
Nikolaj Ehlers practiced but didn’t finish the full practice but the team does expect him to play tomorrow.
Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was also back after missing the last three games, he will workout Monday and then the team will see how he feels tomorrow but is expected to start.
In a corresponding move the team reassigned goalie Mikhail Berdin to the AHL's Manitoba Moose and recalled forward Kristian Vesalainen.
According to TSN's Sara Orlesky, the lines at practice looked as follows:
Connor-Dubois- Svechnikov
Harkins- Copp-Ehlers
Lowry-Nash-Wheeler
Beaulieu-Toninato
Morrissey-Schmidt
Dillon-Pionk
Stanley-DeMelo
Hellebuyck
Comrie
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens practiced Monday without Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak as TSN's John Lu reported.
During his media availability Dominique Ducharme said Drouin is day-to-day and made sure to point out that the forward wasn't suffering from a concussion.
Ducharme also added that Edmundson, who suffered a lower-body injury, is making progress and that Dvorak is questionable for Tuesday vs. the Kings with an unspecified injury.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators announced that the team had to place Nick Holden and associate coach, Jack Capuano in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The move means the Senators also recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom from the AHL.
Brannstrom played 30 games for Ottawa last season recording 13 points (2G 11A) and has played all of this season, so far, with the Belleville Senators.
On Monday morning the Senators also announced that they would be cancelling practice for 'precautionary reasons.'
Edmonton Oilers
On Monday the Edmonton Oilers announced that forward Devin Shore has been placed on the injured reserve. In a corresponding move the team recalled Ryan McLeod of the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.
Carolina Hurricanes
On Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes announced that the team had recalled goaltender Alex Lyon from the AHL's Chicago Wolves.
Lyon played six NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2020-21 recording a .893 save percentage and a 3.33 GAA.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled Andrej Sustr from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. The defenceman played 8 NHL games for the Lightning last season.
New Jersey Devils
It was announced Monday by the New Jersey Devils that Miles Wood had undergone hip surgery for an injury he suffered in a preseason game. The forward will be out indefinitely.
Boston Bruins
Bruce Cassidy gave updates as to the status of multiple Bruins players during his media availability Friday. Nick Foligno is looking at Thursday for a potential return to the roster while Jeremy Swayman will play Tuesday against the Senators.