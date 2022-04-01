Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Jordan Harris will make his NHL debut tomorrow night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Jordan Harris disputera son premier match dans la LNH samedi!



Martin St-Louis confirms that Jordan Harris will make his NHL debut on Saturday!#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 1, 2022

Harris, 21, has five goals and 20 points in 39 games with the NCAA's Northeastern University Huskies this season.

The Haverhill, Mass., native was drafted 71st overall in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Canadiens. He was named the NCAA Hockey East Best Defensive Defenceman and named to the NCAA Hockey East First All-Star Team this season.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Mads Sogaard will make his first NHL start tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.

Sogaard, 21, has a .906 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average in 31 appearances with the AHL's Belleville Senators this season.

He was selected in the second round (37th overall) by the Sens at the 2019 NHL Draft.