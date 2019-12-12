5h ago
Ice Chips: Canadiens' Peca to miss six weeks
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens forward Matthew Peca will miss the next six weeks with a knee injury.
Peca sustained the injury Dec. 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The 26-year-old has skated in four games for the Habs and has not registered a point.
Canadiens forward Ryan Poehling has been assigned to the Laval Rocket of the AHL.
The 20-year-old has skated in five games for the Habs this season and has not registered a point.
He has five goals and seven assists in 26 games for the Rocket this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Frederik Andersen will get the start in net.
Calgary Flames
Flames lines at morning skate:
Mathew Tkachuk is skating today after not playing Tuesday night against Arizona.
Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill has announced that the team will be without forward Andreas Athanasiou for tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Dylan Larkin is also questionable.
The Red Wings have recalled forwards Filip Zadina and defenseman Dylan McIlrath from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL.
Zadina has played seven games for the Red Wings this season tallying three assists.
McIlrath has played in 16 games for the Red Wings this season without a point.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues have announced that forward Oskar Sundqvist will return to the lineup tonight when the Blues play the Vegas Golden Knights.
The 25-year-old has skated in 26 games for the blues this season scoring eight goals and adding four assists.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have recalled forward Joseph Blandisi on an emergency basis.
The 25-year-old has played in 11 games for the Penguins this season scoring once and adding two assists.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have announced that defenseman Calvin de Haan has been placed on the Injured Reserve.
The 28-year-old will miss at least the next three games.
In 29 games skated, de Haan has one goal and five assists.
Vancouver Canucks
Goaltender Thatcher Demko suffered a concussion yesterday during practice.
Demko has played in 12 games this season posting seven wins and four losses with a 3.00 GGA and a .906 save percentage.
Michael DiPietro has been recalled for the injured Demko.
The 20-year-old has played in 14 games for the Utica Comets of the AHL posting a 2.56 GGA and a .910 save percentage.