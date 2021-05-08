4h ago
Ice Chips: Danault dealing with concussion
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Injured forward Nick Foligno was out on the ice ahead of Toronto's optional morning skate Saturday.
This comes after Foligno also skated on Friday and head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters he was taking positive steps toward a return.
He was injured Monday against the Montreal Canadiens and missed Thursday's game. He is believed to be out Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.
Nick Foligno (upper-body) is out on the ice ahead of #Leafs optional morning skate today.— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 8, 2021
Sheldon Keefe said Foligno also skated yesterday and was taking positive steps towards a return. pic.twitter.com/xiwPyE0Wp9
TSN's Kristen Shilton tweets the skaters that were on the ice for Saturday's optional were Joe Thornton, Jason Spezza, Adam Brooks, Zach Hyman, Riley Nash, Rasmus Sandin, Timothy Liljegren, Stefan Noesen, Pierre Engvall, Alex Galchenyuk, Ben Hutton, Alex Kerfoot, Jack Campbell and David Rittich.
With Toronto just one point away from its first division title since the 1999-2000 season, Campbell is the projected started after occupying the home net during the skate.
Campbell has been lights out this season with a 16-2-2 record and a .924 save percentage.
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Dominique Ducharme revealed that forward Philip Danault suffered a concussion on Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Danault is back in Montreal for further evaluation.
Forward Cole Caufield practiced on the third line with veterans Corey Perry and Eric Staal ahead of tonight's game against the Maple Leafs. Jake Allen will get the start.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators announce they have recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the taxi squad.
Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster move:— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) May 8, 2021
G Filip Gustavsson has been recalled from the team's taxi squad.
He has a goals-against average of 1.87 and a save percentage of .944 in six games with the Sens so far this season.
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin remains out Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury, tweets Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.
Craig Anderson will get the start in net.
Craig Anderson will be in net tonight for the Capitals vs Flyers.— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 8, 2021
Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) remains out.
Florida Panthers
Forward Patric Hornqvist skated on Florida's fifth practice line Saturday morning according to Panthers team reporter Jameson Olive. He has been out since April 24 because of an upper-body injury.
#FlaPanthers forward lines this AM:— x - Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) May 8, 2021
Marchment - Barkov - Duclair
Huberdeau - Bennett - Tippett
Vatrano - Wennberg - Heponiemi
Lomberg - Acciari - Gusev
Denisenko - Verhaeghe - Hornqvist
Looks like Verhaeghe and Hornqvist could still be out.
Chicago Blackhawks
Defenceman Nikita Zadorov (maintenance day) will not practice today.
Carolina Hurricanes
Forward Max McCormick has cleared after being placed on waivers Friday.