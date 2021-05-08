Habs want to earn their playoff spot, not back into it

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured forward Nick Foligno was out on the ice ahead of Toronto's optional morning skate Saturday.

This comes after Foligno also skated on Friday and head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters he was taking positive steps toward a return.

He was injured Monday against the Montreal Canadiens and missed Thursday's game. He is believed to be out Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Nick Foligno (upper-body) is out on the ice ahead of #Leafs optional morning skate today.



Sheldon Keefe said Foligno also skated yesterday and was taking positive steps towards a return. pic.twitter.com/xiwPyE0Wp9 — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 8, 2021

TSN's Kristen Shilton tweets the skaters that were on the ice for Saturday's optional were Joe Thornton, Jason Spezza, Adam Brooks, Zach Hyman, Riley Nash, Rasmus Sandin, Timothy Liljegren, Stefan Noesen, Pierre Engvall, Alex Galchenyuk, Ben Hutton, Alex Kerfoot, Jack Campbell and David Rittich.

With Toronto just one point away from its first division title since the 1999-2000 season, Campbell is the projected started after occupying the home net during the skate.

Campbell has been lights out this season with a 16-2-2 record and a .924 save percentage.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme revealed that forward Philip Danault suffered a concussion on Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Danault is back in Montreal for further evaluation.

Forward Cole Caufield practiced on the third line with veterans Corey Perry and Eric Staal ahead of tonight's game against the Maple Leafs. Jake Allen will get the start.

#Habs vs #Leafs:

Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia

Tatar - Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Perry - Staal - Caufield

Lehkonen - Evans - Belzile



Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Chiarot

Romanov - Merrill



Allen starting

Primeau@TSN_Edge

From @markhmasters at Scotiabank Arena. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 8, 2021

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announce they have recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the taxi squad.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster move:



G Filip Gustavsson has been recalled from the team's taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) May 8, 2021

He has a goals-against average of 1.87 and a save percentage of .944 in six games with the Sens so far this season.

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin remains out Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury, tweets Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.

Craig Anderson will get the start in net.

Craig Anderson will be in net tonight for the Capitals vs Flyers.



Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) remains out. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 8, 2021

Florida Panthers

Forward Patric Hornqvist skated on Florida's fifth practice line Saturday morning according to Panthers team reporter Jameson Olive. He has been out since April 24 because of an upper-body injury.

#FlaPanthers forward lines this AM:



Marchment - Barkov - Duclair

Huberdeau - Bennett - Tippett

Vatrano - Wennberg - Heponiemi

Lomberg - Acciari - Gusev

Denisenko - Verhaeghe - Hornqvist



Looks like Verhaeghe and Hornqvist could still be out. — x - Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) May 8, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Nikita Zadorov (maintenance day) will not practice today.

PRACTICE UPDATE: Defenseman Nikita Zadorov will not practice today (maintenance day). pic.twitter.com/yz9KK4NwJu — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) May 8, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Max McCormick has cleared after being placed on waivers Friday.