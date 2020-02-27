Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens announced they have recalled forward Charles Hudon on an emergency basis from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Charles Hudon from the AHL’s Laval Rocket (emergency recall). He will be available for tonight’s game against the Rangers.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/V5zuPZP0P6 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 27, 2020

He will be available for Thursday's matchup against the New York Rangers.

Hudon has 27 goals and eight assists in 46 games with Laval this season. He has also spent nine game with the Habs, tallying one assist.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled forward Josh Norris from the AHL's Belleville Senators ahead of their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward Josh Norris from @BellevilleSens.



Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens rappellent Josh Norris de Belleville (LAH). — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 27, 2020

Norris has 30 goals and 28 assists in 52 AHL games this season.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks are expected to have Thatcher Demko in net Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators according to TSN 1040's Jeff Paterson.

Here are the expected lines:

Miller-Pettersson-Toffoli

Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen

Motte-Beagle-Sutter

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Stecher

Fantenberg-Myers

Demko

However, the Canucks are not skating prior to the matchup so the lineup won't be confirmed until closer to game time.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Josh Anderson could miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Expect to hear more on Columbus forward Josh Anderson this week. Sounds like he’s done for the season with a shoulder injury that may require surgical repair. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 27, 2020

"Expect to hear more on Columbus forward Josh Anderson this week. Sounds like he's done for the season with a shoulder injury that may require surgical repair," Dreger tweeted Thursday.

Anderson has just one goal in 26 games this season.