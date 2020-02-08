Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Jonathan Drouin has been medically cleared to play Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs but it's up to him whether or not he suits up according to TSN's John Lu.

Technically, he is a game-time decision.

In other news, forward Ryan Poehling has been assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket. Lu reports this move creates a roster spot for Drouin should he be able to make his return Saturday night.

#Habs have created roster space for Drouin's imminent return. The pregame warmup should reveal whether he or Evans will play tonight.

Tomas Tatar, Victor Mete and Jordan Weal -- who have been battling the flu all week -- took part in Saturday's optional skate, however head coach Claude Julien was non-committal over his lineup.

"My lineup card is on my desk... and it's blank," he told reporters.

Vancouver Canucks

Micheal Ferland says he plans to have one more hard skate and then go to the Canucks' AHL affiliate, Utica, for full contract practices and as many games as need to make sure he's 100 per cent, per TSN's Farhan Lalji. Ferland feels he had some lingering symptoms and getting hit back in Toronto brought a lot back, per Lalji, but he hasn't had symptoms in a while now. Lalji added Oscar Fantenberg is in concussion protocol.

Ferland says he plans to have one more hard skate and then go to Utica for full contact practices and as many games as needed to make sure he's 100%. Feels he had some lingering symptoms and the hit in Toronto brought a lot back. Hasn't had symptoms in awhile now #Canucks

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told reporters Saturday that defenceman Ryan McDonagh will miss at least a couple weeks because of a lower-body injury.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper says D Ryan McDonagh (lower body) out at least "a couple of weeks." Not season-ending. Obviously won't play tonight vs. #Isles.

The injury is not season ending but is expected to sideline him for the foreseeable future.

McDonagh was injured blocking a shot earlier this week.

Ottawa Senators

Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters Saturday that Cody Goloubef will return to the team's lineup on Saturday in place of Mark Borowiecki, who is out for personal reasons.

#Sens HC Smith has informed media that today's lineup @NHLJets remains pending. Cody Goloubef will return to the team's lineup in place of Mark Borowiecki who is out for personal reasons.

Smith added that Saturday's lineup against the Jets is still "pending."