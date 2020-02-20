Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have recalled goaltender Cory Schneider and defenseman Dakota Mermis from AHL team Binghamton Devils.

Schneider has had a long history with the team. He's played in 307 Devils games since 2013 and has had 298 starts. He was called up earlier this season where he played nine games and recorded a .852 save percentage before being sent back down to Binghamton. Prior to playing with the Devils, Schneider played five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

For Mermis, this will be his first time skating with the Devils. He's played 53 games this season with Binghamton and has recorded three goals and 16 assists. In the past two years, Mermis has also played for the Arizona Coyotes, giving him 10 games of NHL experience.

Both players will be participating in the morning skate today.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned Shayne Gostisbehere on a conditioning stint to AHL team Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The 26-year-old defenseman was injured in an overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 7 and underwent knee surgery. If Gostisbehere shows progress in the Phantoms' next two games on Friday and Saturday, he could be placed in the Flyers' lineup as early as Tuesday to play against the San Jose Sharks.

This is Gostisbehere's sixth season with the Flyers. He's played a total of 339 games with the team and has registered a total of 51 goals and 148 assists.