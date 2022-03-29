Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Islanders

The Islanders have recalled goaltender Cory Schneider from the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders on an emergency basis, the team announced on Tuesday. The move comes one day after goaltender Ilya Sorokin sustained an upper-body injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. Head coach Barry Trotz says he is day-to-day.

#Isles Transaction: Cory Schneider has been emergency recalled from Bridgeport. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 29, 2022

Schneider, 36, has not played in the NHL since the 2019-20 season when he started 11 games for the New Jersey Devils. He has played 24 games for Bridgeport this season, recording a 2.68 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

The Marblehead, MA native has appeared in 409 NHL games in his career, posting a 170-159-58 record with a 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage with the Devils, and Vancouver Canucks.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Nick Abruzzese skated with the team for the first time since signing a two-year, entry-level contract with the team on Saturday. He skated on the fourth line alongside Jason Spezza and Colin Blackwell. The Slate Hill, New York, stayed out late after the morning skate and appears to be a scratch for tonight's game against the Boston Bruins.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said it was not the right time to bring the Harvard product into the lineup, as this was his first skate since the NCAA Regional Semis.

Wayne Simmons is also out tonight so forward Kyle Clifford will play on the fourth line.

Nick Abruzzese hits the ice with the Leafs for the first time pic.twitter.com/NG2THLe9kQ — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 29, 2022

Kyle Clifford draws in on the fourth line @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 29, 2022

Abruzzese, 22, was originally taken in the fourth round, 124th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. He recorded nine goals and 33 points in 28 games this season, helping lead Harvard to the NCAA regional semifinal. Abruzzese was named to the 2021-22 NCAA ECAC First All-Star Team.

Petr Mrazek is in the starter's net and is projected to be the starter for tonight's game.

Jack Campbell has his own net at Leafs morning skate and appears to be closing in on a return to game action, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Getting close to a return to game action @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/U20vRsJBKo — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 29, 2022

Boston Bruins

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy says that forward Patrice Bergeron did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to 'maintenance' but is still expected to play against the Leafs.

The 36-year-old has 17 goals and 29 assists in 57 games this season.