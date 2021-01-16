1h ago
Ice Chips: Isles loan Ho-Sang to Swedish team
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. The New York Islanders have loaned Josh Ho-Sang to Orebro in Sweden.
TSN.ca Staff
New York Islanders
The team has loaned Josh Ho-Sang to Orebro in Sweden. Ho-Sang has played in 53 games in his career with the Islanders, registering seven goals and 17 assists.