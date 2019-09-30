Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Islanders

The Islanders will place forward Josh Ho-Sang, forward Tanner Fritz and defenceman Thomas Hickey on waivers later today, general manager Lou Lamoriello announced to the media.

Lou Lamoriello: “We will be putting three players on waivers today. Josh Ho-Sang, Tanner Fritz and Thomas Hickey.” #Isles pic.twitter.com/CwKS8LFcPO — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 30, 2019

Ho-Sang, 23, appeared in only 10 games with the Isles last season, scoring one goal and one assist. After being drafted by the Islanders 28th overall in 2014, Ho-Sang has seven goals and 17 assists over 53 games in three seasons.

Hickey, 30, has been with the Islanders for the past seven seasons, but is coming off a down year in 2018-19, recording four assists over 40 games.

Fritz, 28, had one assist over eight games last season for the Long Island club.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Marlies have signed veteran forward Matt Read to an AHL contract following his release from Toronto Maple Leafs training camp.

Toronto Marlies officially announce that Matt Read has signed an AHL contract with the club, following his release from #Leafs camp — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 30, 2019

The right winger scored two goals and added one assist over four preseason games with the Leafs this fall.

Read, 33, played 12 games with the Minnesota Wild last season, netting a single goal. He scored 16 goals and 21 assists in the AHL.

The Canadian has 88 goals and 100 assists over 449 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Wild.

Monday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore

Timashov-Spezza-Gauthier

Shore

Defence

Rielly-Ceci

Muzzin-Barrie

Sandin-Marincin

Liljegren-Holl

Goalies

Andersen

Hutchinson

Ottawa Senators

Monday's Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forwards

Tkachuk White Brown

Duclair Tierney Ryan

Ennis Anisimov Batherson

Chlpaik Pageau Sabourin

Boedker

Defence

Chabot Zaitsev

Brannstrom Hainsey

Borowiecki Demelo

Goloubef

Goalies

Anderson

Nilsson