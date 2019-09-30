1h ago
Ice Chips: Isles to waive Ho-Sang, Hickey
The Islanders will place forward Josh Ho-Sang, forward Tanner Fritz and defenceman Thomas Hickey on waivers later today, general manager Lou Lamoriello announced to the media.
TSN.ca Staff
New York Islanders
The Islanders will place forward Josh Ho-Sang, forward Tanner Fritz and defenceman Thomas Hickey on waivers later today, general manager Lou Lamoriello announced to the media.
Ho-Sang, 23, appeared in only 10 games with the Isles last season, scoring one goal and one assist. After being drafted by the Islanders 28th overall in 2014, Ho-Sang has seven goals and 17 assists over 53 games in three seasons.
Hickey, 30, has been with the Islanders for the past seven seasons, but is coming off a down year in 2018-19, recording four assists over 40 games.
Fritz, 28, had one assist over eight games last season for the Long Island club.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Marlies have signed veteran forward Matt Read to an AHL contract following his release from Toronto Maple Leafs training camp.
The right winger scored two goals and added one assist over four preseason games with the Leafs this fall.
Read, 33, played 12 games with the Minnesota Wild last season, netting a single goal. He scored 16 goals and 21 assists in the AHL.
The Canadian has 88 goals and 100 assists over 449 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Wild.
Monday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Kapanen-Tavares-Marner
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore
Timashov-Spezza-Gauthier
Shore
Defence
Rielly-Ceci
Muzzin-Barrie
Sandin-Marincin
Liljegren-Holl
Goalies
Andersen
Hutchinson
Ottawa Senators
Monday's Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN
Forwards
Tkachuk White Brown
Duclair Tierney Ryan
Ennis Anisimov Batherson
Chlpaik Pageau Sabourin
Boedker
Defence
Chabot Zaitsev
Brannstrom Hainsey
Borowiecki Demelo
Goloubef
Goalies
Anderson
Nilsson