Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Sens head coach defenceman Erik Brannstrom is headed for the injured reserve list.

DJ Smith - Brannstrom will go on the IR. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 9, 2021

Smith said Brannstrom played through injury after taking a big hit from Josh Archibald Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Christian Wolanin will come into the lineup.

Brannstrom has one assist in three games so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Sens swapped goaltenders between their taxi squad and Belleville on Tuesday.

Joey Daccord will head from the taxi squad to Belleville while Filip Gustavsson heads from the AHL to the taxi squad.

Neither player has appeared in a game at the NHL level so far this season.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



Goaltender Joey Daccord has been re-assigned from the team's taxi squad to @BellevilleSens.



Goaltender Filip Gustavsson has been recalled from the B-Sens and re-assigned to the team's taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 9, 2021

Here are the Sens' projected skaters Tuesday night according to TSN's Glen Schiiler:

Tkachuk-Norris-Dadonov

Stutzle-Tierny-CBrown

Paul-White-Batherson

Galchenyuk-Anisimov-Watson

Chabot-Zaitsev

Reilly-Zub

Wolanin-Gudbranson

Toronto Maple Leafs

Nick Robertson and Joe Thornton took another step toward returning as both skated as extras at practice Tuesday according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Travis Dermott paired with Zach Bogosian at Leafs practice ... trending toward a return tomorrow in Montreal



Nick Robertson & Joe Thornton also taking part in practice for first time since injuries, but skating as extras — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Travis Dermott skated with Zach Bogosian, which could indicate a possible return Wednesday in Montreal.

TSN's Kristen Shilton reports Pierre Engvall, Nic Petan and Travis Boyd were in white sweaters Tuesday morning, while Alexander Barabanov, Thornton, Robertson and Adam Brooks were in grey.

good morning!



do you enjoy reading into the colour of sweaters #leafs are wearing before practice?



in white: engvall, petan, boyd

in grey: barabanov, thornton, robertson, brooks



so. there could be some changes afoot. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 9, 2021

Here were their lines:

Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Nylander-Tavares-Mikheyev

Vesey-Kerfoot-Engvall

Petan-Boyd-Spezza

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian

Sandin-Lehtonen

Andersen

Hutchinson

Edmonton Oilers

Head coach Dave Tippett told reporters Tuesday that forward Zack Kassian is likely out week-to-week as he battles an upper-body injury.

He left Monday's night's 3-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators in the first period and did not return, playing only 33 seconds.

Meanwhile, defenceman Ethan Bear is also out Tuesday night while forward Alex Chiasson will draw back into the lineup.

Mikko Koskinen will start in net for Edmonton.

Bear out tonight, And Tippett says Kassian is likely a week to week scenario. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 9, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Joel Armia practiced for the second straight day but swapped his baby blue jersey for his third-line grey sweater alongside Tyler Toffoli, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Corey Perry.

"Activation off IR seems to be getting close," tweets TSN's John Lu.

Armia practiced for the first time on Monday since suffering a concussion in January.

#Habs Armia in his second practice has swapped baby blue for his 3rd line grey sweater with Toffoli/Kotkaniemi/Perry. Activation off IR seems to be getting close. pic.twitter.com/XwGZv5trXe — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 9, 2021

Here were the Montreal lines at practice:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry/Armia

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron/Frolik

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Mete

Price

Allen

Lindgren

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in net Tuesday night as the Panthers battle the Detroit Red Wings according to Panthers reporter George Richards.

Bobrovsky has a 3.57 goals-against average and a save percentage of .881 in four games so far this season.