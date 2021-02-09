Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Sens head coach defenceman Erik Brannstrom is headed for the injured reserve list.

Smith said Brannstrom played through injury after taking a big hit from Josh Archibald Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Christian Wolanin will come into the lineup.

Brannstrom has one assist in three games so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Sens swapped goaltenders between their taxi squad and Belleville on Tuesday.

Joey Daccord will head from the taxi squad to Belleville while Filip Gustavsson heads from the AHL to the taxi squad.

Neither player has appeared in a game at the NHL level so far this season.

Here are the Sens' projected skaters Tuesday night according to TSN's Glen Schiiler:

Tkachuk-Norris-Dadonov
Stutzle-Tierny-CBrown
Paul-White-Batherson
Galchenyuk-Anisimov-Watson

Chabot-Zaitsev
Reilly-Zub
Wolanin-Gudbranson

 

Toronto Maple Leafs

Nick Robertson and Joe Thornton took another step toward returning as both skated as extras at practice Tuesday according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Meanwhile, Travis Dermott skated with Zach Bogosian, which could indicate a possible return Wednesday in Montreal.

TSN's Kristen Shilton reports Pierre Engvall, Nic Petan and Travis Boyd were in white sweaters Tuesday morning, while Alexander Barabanov, Thornton, Robertson and Adam Brooks were in grey.

Here were their lines:

Hyman-Matthews-Marner 
Nylander-Tavares-Mikheyev 
Vesey-Kerfoot-Engvall
Petan-Boyd-Spezza

Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Bogosian
Sandin-Lehtonen

Andersen
Hutchinson

 

Edmonton Oilers

Head coach Dave Tippett told reporters Tuesday that forward Zack Kassian is likely out week-to-week as he battles an upper-body injury.

He left Monday's night's 3-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators in the first period and did not return, playing only 33 seconds.

Meanwhile, defenceman Ethan Bear is also out Tuesday night while forward Alex Chiasson will draw back into the lineup.

Mikko Koskinen will start in net for Edmonton.

 

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Joel Armia practiced for the second straight day but swapped his baby blue jersey for his third-line grey sweater alongside Tyler Toffoli, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Corey Perry.

"Activation off IR seems to be getting close," tweets TSN's John Lu.

Armia practiced for the first time on Monday since suffering a concussion in January.

Here were the Montreal lines at practice:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry/Armia
Lehkonen - Evans - Byron/Frolik

Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Mete

Price
Allen
Lindgren

 

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in net Tuesday night as the Panthers battle the Detroit Red Wings according to Panthers reporter George Richards.

Bobrovsky has a 3.57 goals-against average and a save percentage of .881 in four games so far this season.

 