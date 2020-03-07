Matthews: 'We're one foot in the door, one foot out ... we just all need to be 100% in'

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday that they have activated defenceman Oscar Klefbom from injured reserve and have assigned William Lagesson to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.

OSCAR ✔️



The #Oilers have activated Oscar Klefbom from Injured Reserve & have assigned William Lagesson to the @Condors.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/DCI01XSvCE — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 7, 2020

The 26-year old from Kalstad, Sweeden., has been sidelined since mid-February as a result of a shoulder injury. In 59 games played with the Oilers this season, Klefbom has recorded five goals and and 28 assists. The former 19th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft was selected by the Edmonton Oilers but returned back to the Swedish Elite League to play for his hometown Farjestads BK . In two seasons there, he tallied three goals and four assists before joining the Edmonton Oilers in 2013-14. In 375 NHL games, Klefbom has recorded a total of 155 points.

This move also saw the assignment of William Lagesson to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Lagesson, 24, was recalled by the Oilers in January where he played in eight games.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres announced Saturday that they have recalled defenceman John Gilmour from the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

The Sabres have recalled defenseman John Gilmour from the Rochester Americans (AHL). pic.twitter.com/HgncRQ1JYZ — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) March 7, 2020

The 26-year old from Montreal has played in 36 games for the Americans this season, recording six goals and seven assists.