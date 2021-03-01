1h ago
Ice Chips: Senators send L. Brown to AHL
The Ottawa Senators assigned forward Logan Brown and goaltender Filip Gustavsson to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Monday.
Ottawa Senators
Brown is without an assist in two games with the AHL team this season, while Gustavsson turned aside 25 of 26 shots for a win his lone start with the Belleville Senators this season.
The Senators also recalled defenceman Braydon Coburn from their taxi squad and recalled forward Clark Bishop and goaltender Kevin Mandolese from the AHL to serve on the taxi squad.
Coburn will dress Monday night against the Calgary Flames, head coach DJ Smith confirmed, with Erik Brannstrom exiting the lineup. Brannstrom is expected to draw back in Tuesday.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets used the following lines at their gameday skate on Monday:
Dubois-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Stastny-Ehlers
Copp-Lowry-Appleton
Perreault-Thompson-Lewis
Beaulieu-Morrissey
Forbort-Pionk
Niku-DeMelo
Hellebuyck
Montreal Canadiens
Josh Anderson was not present for Monday's practice due to a therapy day.
The team used the following lines:
Tatar-Danault-Gallagher
Drouin-Suzuki-Toffoli
Lehkonen-Kotkaniemi-Armia
Byron-Evans-Perry
Chiarot-Weber
Edmundson-Petry
Kulak-Romanov
Price
Allen
Lindgren
Earlier, the Canadiens reassigned goaltender Michael McNiven to the Laval Rocket and recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren to the team’s Taxi squad on Monday.
Florida Panthers
Chris Driedger will start in net Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Noel Acciari will draw back into the lineup, while Anthony Duclair is out with a lower-body injury.