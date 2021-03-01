Sens taking playoff-like approach in set vs. Flames, looking to win series Monday

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators assigned forward Logan Brown and goaltender Filip Gustavsson to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Monday.

Brown is without an assist in two games with the AHL team this season, while Gustavsson turned aside 25 of 26 shots for a win his lone start with the Belleville Senators this season.

The Senators also recalled defenceman Braydon Coburn from their taxi squad and recalled forward Clark Bishop and goaltender Kevin Mandolese from the AHL to serve on the taxi squad.

Coburn will dress Monday night against the Calgary Flames, head coach DJ Smith confirmed, with Erik Brannstrom exiting the lineup. Brannstrom is expected to draw back in Tuesday.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets used the following lines at their gameday skate on Monday:

Dubois-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Stastny-Ehlers

Copp-Lowry-Appleton

Perreault-Thompson-Lewis



Beaulieu-Morrissey

Forbort-Pionk

Niku-DeMelo



Hellebuyck

Montreal Canadiens

Josh Anderson was not present for Monday's practice due to a therapy day.

The team used the following lines:

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Suzuki-Toffoli

Lehkonen-Kotkaniemi-Armia

Byron-Evans-Perry

Chiarot-Weber

Edmundson-Petry

Kulak-Romanov

Price

Allen

Lindgren

Earlier, the Canadiens reassigned goaltender Michael McNiven to the Laval Rocket and recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren to the team’s Taxi squad on Monday.

Florida Panthers

Chris Driedger will start in net Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Noel Acciari will draw back into the lineup, while Anthony Duclair is out with a lower-body injury.