57m ago
Ice Chips: Senators cancel practice, recall Brannstrom
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators announced that the team had to place Nick Holden and associate coach, Jack Capuano in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The move means the Senators also recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom from the AHL.
Brannstrom played 30 games for Ottawa last season recording 13 points (2G 11A) and has played all of this season, so far, with the Belleville Senators.
On Monday morning the Senators also announced that they would be cancelling practice for 'precautionary reasons.'