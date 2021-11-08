Ottawa Senators

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Ottawa Senators announced that the team had to place Nick Holden and associate coach, Jack Capuano in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The move means the Senators also recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom from the AHL.

Brannstrom played 30 games for Ottawa last season recording 13 points (2G 11A) and has played all of this season, so far, with the Belleville Senators.

Roster update: The #Sens have placed defenceman Nick Holden (and associate coach Jack Capuano) in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.



In a related move, the team has recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 8, 2021

On Monday morning the Senators also announced that they would be cancelling practice for 'precautionary reasons.'