Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Neither defenceman Darnell Nurse (lower-body injury) and forward Jesse Puljujarvi (non-COVID illness) made the trip to Columbus on Sunday for their matchup with the Blue Jackets.

Coach Woodcroft added that Nurse is considered day-to-day & anticipated to be ready for playoffs. https://t.co/IAJ8qakzJO — x-Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 24, 2022

Head coach Jay Woodcroft said Nurse is considered day-to-day and is anticipated to be ready for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nurse suffered the injury in the second period of Friday's matchup with the Colorado Avalanche. He left the game and did not return.

Mikko Koskinen will get the start in net Sunday, tweets Oilers TV's Tony Brar.

Mikko Koskinen will start this afternoon in Columbus. #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) April 24, 2022

The Oilers lines against the Blue Jackets are below:

Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

McLeod-Draisaitl-Hyman

Foegele-RNH-Ryan

Brassard-Shore-Kassian

Russell-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Kulak-Barrie

Koskinen

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have re-assigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson and forwards Mark Kastelic and Scott Sabourin to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson and forwards Mark Kastelic and Scott Sabourin to @BellevilleSens.



Additionally, goaltender Kevin Mandolese has been recalled from Belleville. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 24, 2022

Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch tweets that the move is, at least in part, to help Belleville qualify for the postseason.

Goaltender Kevin Mandolese has been recalled from Belleville.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Rookie forward Yegor Chinakhov will return to the lineup for the Blue Jackets Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers, tweets The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Chinakhov has been out since April 2 with an upper-body injury. He will draw in for Brendan Gaunce, Portzline tweets.

#CBJ rookie Yegor Chinakhov returns to the lineup today via. #Oilers after a lengthy absence with an upper-body injury. He’ll go in for Brendan Gaunce.



Also, D Dean Kukan goes into the lineup for Gavin Bayreuther.



G Elvis Merzlikins will get the start. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, goaltender Elvis Merzlinkins will get the start in net against Edmonton.

Washington Capitals

Vitek Vanecek will get the start in net Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Peter Laviolette announced.

Vitek Vanecek starts tonight against Toronto, per Laviolette. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 24, 2022

Vanecek is 20-11-5 with a .910 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.60 in 40 games so far this season, his second with the Caps.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have signed defenceman Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2022-23 season.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/oInqZKpZFN — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 24, 2022

Edvinsson, 19, was selected by the Red Wings with the 6th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

New Jersey Devils

Devils forward Nico Hischier will not play Sunday due to a non-COVID illness, the team announced.

#NEWS: Nico Hischier (non-COVID) illness will not play today. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 24, 2022

The 23-year-old has 21 goals and 59 points in 69 games this season.

The Devils are expected to play with 11 forward and seven defencemen due to the current flu/illness affecting the roster.

Sharangovich - Mercer - Bratt

Johnsson - Boqvist - Tatar

Foote - Zacha - Kuokkanen

McLeod - Bastian

Graves - Severson

Bahl - Hamilton

Smith/Okhotiuk - Subban

Hammond